After a photo of a bonkers in-flight magazine interview with Drew Barrymore went viral Tuesday, the actress is clearing things up: It's fake.

Barrymore's spokesperson told HuffPost the actress “did not participate” in an interview with EgyptAir’s Horus magazine and that her team is “working with the airline PR team.”

Adam Baron, a political analyst who was traveling to Cairo with EgyptAir, was the first person to share photos of the article on Twitter.

"This interview with Drew Barrymore in the Egypt Air in flight magazine is, umm, surreal," he said before a follow-up tweet that questioned the article's credibility.

"Is this profile legit?" he questioned.

The article, which says it is written by Aida Tekla, focuses on Barrymore's "most crucial role as a mother."

Among the alleged quotes from the Hollywood star?

"I would only resume my career when I feel that my daughters can depend on themselves," Barrymore is quoted as saying.

As well as: "The truth is that I used to be very enthusiastic and nervous; but I found myself sympathizing with Olive and Frankie (Barrymore's daughters) and patiently tolerating their endless questions as if I'm growing a small plant waiting for its ripe delicious fruits after a few years."

The interview's introduction is also strange and offensive, calling out Barrymore's "several unsuccessful marriages," implying motherhood is an "unlimited vacation" and claiming she has been "subconsciously seeking attention and care from a male figure" since her parents' divorce.

The article also has several grammatical and punctuation errors.

USA TODAY has reached out to EgyptAir for comment.

