MAE SAI, THAILAND — A sense of urgency is growing around the efforts to rescue a young soccer team trapped in a cave as clouds have continued to gather over the area on Friday and a light, intermittent drizzle began falling.

Chiang Rai governor Narongsak Ossotthanakor acknowledged that oxygen levels in the cave are low and have been thinned out by a large number of rescue workers inside the cave. Officials are now working to get a three-mile cable into the cave to help replenish the oxygen level, he said.

International rescuers team prepare to enter the cave where a young soccer team and their coach trapped by flood waters.

“At first we thought that we could sustain the kids’ lives for a long time where they are now, but now, many things have changed. We have a limited amount of time," said SEAL commander Arpakorn Yookongkaew, according to The Associated Press.

The comments came hours after officials said that a former Thai navy SEAL working to save the trapped team died from a lack of oxygen in an overnight mission. Arpakorn told reporters that the volunteer rescuer was working to replace oxygen canisters.

Apakorn said that Thailand’s King Vajiralongkorn announced that the diver would be given royally-sponsored funeral rites.

Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from a flooded cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, before more rains are forecast to hit the northern region.

Operation commander Narongsak Osatanakorn said overzealous volunteers working on their own arrived on site and began pumping water into the ground, forcing it back into the partially flooded Tham Luang Nang Non cave in northern Thailand.

"They may have some belief that their techniques are effective for groundwater drainage, but anything that is not in the plan must be discussed with us first," Narongsak told Thai media. "We are racing against water (that is) flowing into the cave although we have plugged its channels."

The boys are 11-16 years old and their coach is 25. However, not all of them can swim and some areas of the cave network where they disappeared after going exploring following a soccer game on June 23 are still flooded all the way to the ceiling.

