A billboard in the Texas panhandle is gaining national attention for its message urging "liberals" to keep driving until they leave the state.

"Liberals please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS," the sign reads, according to a photo taken by Kyle Mccallie.

That photo has been shared more than 10,000 times on Facebook.

Mccallie, 25, who lives in Fritch, Texas, said he saw the sign on Tuesday along a route he travels regularly for work.

Kyle Mccallie of Fritch, Texas, took this photo of a billboard in the Texas panhandle on Tuesday.

He told USA TODAY that the sign is located along I-40 east near Vega, Texas — about a 35-mile drive from the New Mexico border.

Mccallie said he is supportive of the sign's message. He said he doesn't know who's behind the billboard, which is located about an hour's drive from his hometown.

On social media, many have reacted negatively to the sign's message. Mccallie said he has received numerous critical messages — many obscene.

