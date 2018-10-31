See inside and all around our rented Tesla Model 3

Tesla cars will be able to find a parking spot on their own in 2019, CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday.

Musk described the technology as a "slightly smarter version" of the automaker's Autopark feature, which currently enables a Tesla to parallel park or perpendicular park on its own once the car is next to a clearly marked open spot.

"By next year, a Tesla should be able to drive around a parking lot, find an empty spot, read signs to confirm it’s valid & park," Musk said on Twitter.

It's not clear whether the automaker will require someone to be in the driver's seat. It's currently illegal on most American roads for a car to operate without someone in it, but many parking lots are located on private property.

Tesla representatives were not immediately available to provide more details on the Autopark advancements.

For those unfamiliar, this uses Tesla Autopark/Summon. Slightly smarter version hopefully ready soon. By next year, a Tesla should be able to drive around a parking lot, find an empty spot, read signs to confirm it’s valid & park. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2018

Tesla's Autopilot system already uses software and hardware to enable automatic steering, braking, accelerating and lane changing under certain conditions. The company has come under fire for calling it Autopilot, since drivers are supposed to keep their hands touching the wheel.

Critics say Musk sets overly ambitious timelines for new systems that inevitably end up delayed. And he has acknowledged promising things too quickly in the past.

But supporters point out that he's delivered on his promise to build an electric vehicle company and a rocket-ship venture, SpaceX, despite significant skepticism.

His tweet regarding the Autopark feature also comes after Tesla recently signed a settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission pledging to apply more oversight to Musk's social media presence. He must get pre-approval for any messages that are material to the company's prospects. But that measure won't take effect until later this year.

Musk also agreed to give up his chairmanship of the company for at least three years.

