Taco Bell is bringing back its "Steal a Base, Steal A Taco" promotion.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell has a tasty reason to pay attention to the World Series for baseball fans and non-fans alike.

The fast-food chain will give away free Doritos Locos tacos if a base is stolen during the postseason series with its "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion.

According to Taco Bell, history shows it's not a matter of if but when a base will be stolen. The giveaway is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 1 from 2 to 6 p.m. at all participating U.S. locations, while supplies last.

“Every year, we’re overwhelmed with the excitement from our fans when combining America’s favorite pastime with America’s favorite tacos,” said Marisa Thalberg, global chief brand officer at Taco Bell, in a statement. “Now, we’re knocking that out of the park by introducing even more ways for our fans to experience and commemorate the Taco Hero.”

The first game of the World Series is Oct. 23. The series can end as early as Oct. 27 or as late as Halloween.

More: Best October deals: Your guide to this month's spooky specials and freebies

More: Chipotle now has a calorie-free item: Scratch-and-sniff stickers

More: Taco Bell's Diablo sauce now comes as a tortilla chip and is available at 7-Eleven

Taco Bell also will have limited collection of caps for sale at the online Taco Shop and an exclusive trading card collection with Topps of this year and past year's Taco Heroes.

A Taco Hero is the nickname of the player who steals the base that scores everyone free tacos. Last year's hero was Houston Astros outfielder Cameron Maybin.

“We’ve created a fun tradition for our fans with Taco Bell and the ‘Steal a Base, Steal a Taco’ promotion,” said Noah Garden, an executive vice president with Major League Baseball in a statement. “It makes for a unique moment every year during the World Series and certainly the fans will have their eyes on the first stolen base of the Fall Classic.”

No purchase is necessary and there’s a limit of one freebie per person. This year for the first time, Taco Bell will allow website and app users to redeem a free taco online on Nov. 1.

Learn more about the promotion at www.tacobell.com/stealataco.

Taco Bell will have limited-edition baseball caps and an exclusive trading card collection from Topps.

Taco Bell

Other Taco Bell deals

Online discount: Through Nov. 8, Taco Bell is offering first-time app and online order customers 20 percent off an order, up to $10 off. The 20 percent coupon will expire two weeks after signing up. Learn more at www.tacobell.com.

Party Packs: Starting Oct. 18, Taco Bell will have Party Packs in three options, available at participating locations and for delivery in thousands of restaurants through GrubHub. Packs are also available on www.tacobell.com and on the Taco Bell mobile app for 15 percent off till the end of October.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com. Sign up for her weekly newsletter at www.tcpalm.com/newsletters.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com