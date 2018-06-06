Domenic Micheli, a suspect in a fatal hatchet attack in Belle Meade on Monday, June 4, 2018, was arrested near the White House in Washington, D.C., in April 2018.

Metro Nashville Police

NASHVILLE — The search ended Tuesday night for a man suspected of using a hatchet to kill a gym owner, police said.

Domenic Micheli was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Interstate 65 near Bowling Green, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Bowling Green is roughly 80 miles northeast of Nashville. Nashville police detectives were en route to Kentucky Tuesday night, police said.

Micheli was found driving a Toyota Prius, the vehicle he was seen driving before Monday's attack at a Belle Meade strip mall.

Police have been searching for Micheli since Monday after the slaying of Joel Paavola, who owned the Balance Training location in Belle Meade, southwest of Nashville.

More: Suspect wanted in Nashville hatchet attack was previously arrested near White House, Secret Service says

Authorities said that Micheli formerly worked for Paavola, who fired Micheli from the gym 14 months ago.

Police said that Paavola was brutally killed with a hatchet and another "cutting instrument."

"Just a senseless, brutal, violent attack this morning on Mr. Paavola as he was there in the business," Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said Monday.

Before his capture, the 36-year-old suspect was last seen at an urgent care facility in Gallatin, Tenn., on Monday morning. Gallatin police said Micheli asked the urgent care workers for a suture kit but was not willing to wait or provide any personal information.

Micheli left without receiving any treatment or medical supplies, police said.

Micheli was arrested outside of the White House in April by the U.S. Secret Service after driving his car up to a checkpoint and refusing to move it.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com