At a time when wireless carriers are battling on price, Sprint raised the stakes Thursday, offering a $15-a-month plan for unlimited talk, text and wireless.

The new deal, available starting Friday, promises significant monthly savings for up to five lines. At $60 for four lines, it is $40 cheaper per month than the $100 Sprint currently charges for four lines of its Unlimited Freedom plan. Rivals AT&T and Verizon each charge $160 for their cheapest unlimited plans.

T-Mobile, which is in the process of merging with Sprint, also charges $160 per month for four lines, though it includes taxes and fees.

For those who only want a single line, Sprint is far cheaper AT&T's $65 per month, T-Mobile's $70, and Verizon's $75.

The deal is a limited-time offer, available for a few weeks, though an end date was not specified. And just how long Sprint's $15-a-month "Unlimited Kickstart" plan will last for those who sign up for it isn't clear. For now, Allan Samson, Sprint's senior vice president of acquisition marketing, said that will go into the foreseeable future.

This is not the first time Sprint has gotten aggressive to try and attract customers. Last year the company offered Verizon users a free year if they switched. Unlike that deal, however, Sprint will not be raising the price after year one.

"Those that are still sitting on the couch not sure if they want to give Sprint a try, this is an invitation to come do that," says Samson.

Now for the caveats.

This deal doesn't include mobile hotspot for tethering several hones, free Hulu or the ability to lease phones on monthly installment plans from Sprint. For that, users will need to pay Sprint's full unlimited plan price.

The deal only applies to those who have a phone and service with another carrier. When they sign up, they need to bring their phone to a Sprint store so it, along with the phone number, are switched to the new carrier. There are no new phone discounts like on other plans.

Sprint will not be buying those who sign up for their deal out of their installment payment plan if they are paying off a device with a rival carrier. And if the device, such as an older iPhone, isn't compatible with Sprint's network, users will need to procure a new one.

Current Sprint customers, including those at Boost or Virgin Mobile, are also not eligible.

