A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The rocket is carrying cargo to the International Space Station.

Craig Bailey, Florida Today

Nearly 6,000 pounds of supplies and experiments, including the first test of artificial intelligence in space, are on their way to the International Space Station after a stunning pre-dawn Friday launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon cargo capsule blasted off at 5:42 a.m. from Launch Complex 40.

The 210-foot rocket climbed from darkness into the day’s first rays of sun, which enveloped the rocket in a soft glow and illuminated its curling plume of exhaust in multi-colored hues reflecting the horizon.

Less than 10 minutes after liftoff, the Dragon capsule separated from the rocket’s upper stage to begin a three-day chase of the ISS.

The cargo ship is expected to arrive at the orbiting research complex Monday morning. NASA astronauts Ricky Arnold and Drew Feustal will capture it with a robotic arm to begin a month-long stay.

The Dragon’s occupants included a free-floating robot resembling a soccer ball sliced in half named CIMON (pronounced "Simon,") short for Crew Interactive Mobile Companion.

The European technology demonstration will test the computer’s ability to use artificial intelligence to help astronauts work more efficiently in space. It's trained to recognize the face and voice of German astronaut Alexander Gerst, but can interact with others of the station's six-person crew.

"If you go out to the Moon or to Mars, so you cannot take all mankind and engineers with you, so the astronauts, they will be on their own," said Christian Karrasch, project lead at the German Aerospace Center. "But with an artificial intelligence, you have instantly all the knowledge of mankind."

NASA says AI will be crucial for deep space exploration, when communications back and forth from Mars to Earth could take 40 minutes — too long during, say, a medical emergency. A computer could much more quickly tap into and relay helpful information.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Friday morning. The rocket is carrying cargo to the International Space Station.

CRAIG BAILEY, FLORIDA TODAY/USA TODAY NETWORK

"As we go forward it’s not even an option, I think," said Kirk Shireman, NASA's ISS program manager. "We have to have autonomy, we’ll have to have tools like this to have the species successfully live far away from Earth."

The launch was SpaceX’s 12th of 2018 — a blistering pace for the first six months of the year.

It was the ninth of those missions to re-fly a rocket that had launched before.

In this case, the rocket’s first-stage booster had flown for the first time just over two months earlier to launch a NASA science mission that will search for planets orbiting other stars.

That’s the quickest turnaround yet between launches by a Falcon rocket, a sign that SpaceX says shows it is getting better at making reusable rockets more routine.

“Our teams have just gotten extremely efficient at the refurbishment process,” said Jessica Jensen, SpaceX director of Dragon mission management. “They know what to look for, they know what signs they’re looking for, they know what’s going to have to be replaced.”

Long-term, SpaceX hopes that knowledge leads to a drastic drop in launch costs that will help enable human flights to Mars.

Friday's booster was the last of a version referred to as “Block 4.” Because those boosters were limited to two missions, SpaceX did not attempt to land the stage for a second time.

Future missions will feature “Block 5” boosters upgraded to improve performance and reusability. SpaceX says they'll be able to fly at least 10 times with minimal maintenance between launches.

The Dragon capsule also had flown to space before, having visited the ISS in 2016. It was the third time a used rocket and Dragon had flown together, which SpaceX says represents a small step forward in it's goal to make spaceflight more like air travel.

"We want to make it safe, affordable, and utilizing vehicles that can be re-flown repeatedly," said Jensen. "This is the key to the future of a civilization where we have thousands to millions of people exploring the stars and living out on other planets."

The mission called CRS-15 was SpaceX's 15th of 20 planned under a NASA Commercial Resupply Services contract awarded nearly a decade ago.

SpaceX is targeting its 13th launch of the year next month, lifting a commercial communications satellite from the Space Coast.

In early August, United Launch Alliance plans to return to the Eastern Range to launch a NASA solar probe on its most powerful rocket, the Delta IV Heavy.

Follow James Dean on Twitter: @flatoday_jdean.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com