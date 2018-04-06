Southwest Airlines announced Monday that reduced bookings would cause a 3% drop in a key revenue figure this quarter, compared to a year earlier, after the carrier’s first passenger fatality in April.

Southwest said the decline was at the lower end of the previous estimate that the per-mile revenue from available seats flown would be down 1% to 3% during April, May and June. The revenue figure had been unchanged in the first quarter, at 13.23 cents.

But the airline said it reduced advertising after the accident April 17, when a passenger died after being pulled half out of a shattered window after an engine exploded. It was the first death of a passenger due to an accident in carrier's history.

Southwest suggested that the reduction in marketing efforts may have played a role in the bookings decline.

“This decrease is at the lower end of the company's previous guidance range of down one to three percent, year-over-year, and is primarily driven by lower bookings largely due to reduced marketing efforts following the Flight 1380 accident,” the airline said a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Southwest also announced Monday a reduction in growth of its capacity, or available seat miles, given "current revenue trends and higher oil prices." The airline projected capacity growth in the range of 4% in 2018, compared to previous plans of 5%, compared to last year.

The available seat miles during the first quarter totaled nearly 37.4 billion, a 1.8% rise from the previous year.

The federal investigation continues into what caused the engine failure during Flight 1380 from New York La Guardia to Dallas Love Field. But a blade that pushed air through the engine had broken off, sending shrapnel into the plane’s fuselage.

The incident spurred industry-wide inspections of similar engines aboard Boeing 737 aircraft.

