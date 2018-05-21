Elon Musk: Tech pioneer Elon Musk CEO of SpaceX, speaks to the media during a press conference after the Falcon Heavy Launch on Feb. 6, 2018. 01 / 17 Elon Musk CEO of SpaceX, speaks to the media during a press conference after the Falcon Heavy Launch on Feb. 6, 2018. 01 / 17

Tesla's electric car for the masses is looking more and more like a luxury vehicle.

The Tesla Model 3, long billed as a mass-market compact sedan, technically carries a starting price of $35,000, though you can't get it that cheap right now.

You can, however, soon get a $78,000 Model 3.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed specifications for a version of Model 3 compact car with faster acceleration, longer battery range, improved handling and slicker interior than the base model.

With two electric motors, the souped-up Model 3 goes 0 to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds, reaches a top speed of 155 mph and can go 310 miles on a single battery charge.

"Will beat anything in its class on the track," Musk said on Twitter.

Musk said the new model would be available in July.

The $35,000 base model of the Model 3 won't be available until at least October and possibly not until January, he said. The company has faced significant challenges producing the Model 3 and Musk himself has taken over responsibility for manufacturing the car.

Musk acknowledged that Tesla needs the more expensive Model 3 to pad its bottom line as the company burns through cash at a torrential pace.

Delivering the base version right away would "cause Tesla to lose money & die," he said on Twitter.

The $78,000 version puts the Model 3 closer to the larger and more luxurious Tesla Model S sedan, which starts at $74,500 for the version that goes 259 miles on a charge. The Model S ranges in price up to $135,000.

