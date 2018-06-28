National Geographic's 2018 Nature Photographer of the Year contest
A photograph of a humpback whale calf’s tail has earned Reiko Takahashi of Japan the prestigious grand prize in the 2018 National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year contest. Takahashi’s incredible photo was selected by a panel of National Geographic judges from more than 13,000 entries.
Takahashi took the photo, titled “Mermaid,” off the coast of Japan's Kumejima Island. The long-time photographer left her office job to pursue her passion for underwater photography and traveled to Kumejima Island on a mission to photograph humpback whales with their young calves.
"It was a special scene for me, to be able to take a photo of the calf, completely relaxed in gentle waters,” said Takahashi. “I really cannot believe it. It was my dream to win. I am honored and it will be the driving force for my future shooting,"
The National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year contest celebrates stunning pictures taken by all levels of photographers around the world. See more of this year's winning photos in the slideshow above.
All of the winning and honorable mention photos can be viewed at National Geographic's website.