WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he left North Korea Sunday with at least one key concession from Kim Jong Un on denuclearization: the North Korean dictator agreed to allow international inspectors in to see the country’s Punggye-ri nuclear test site.

North Korean officials have said they blew that test site up, but they have not allowed any outside verification of that claim. Pompeo said that although Kim promised to let inspectors view the site, the details of that process remained unclear.

“There’s a lot of logistics that will be required to execute that, but when we get them, we’ll put them on the ground,” Pompeo told reporters Sunday after leaving Pyongyang, where he and Kim meet for several hours to discuss a path toward denuclearization.

Pompeo declined to disclose what other progress, if any, he and other American officials made during their more than three- closed-door negotiations with Kim.

Pompeo told reporters the “real progress” would come at a second summit between Kim and President Donald Trump, and that logistics for such a meeting were close to being finalized.

“Both the leaders believe there’s real progress that can be made, substantive progress that can be made at the next summit,” Pompeo said Sunday.

“And so we’re going to get [that meeting] at a time that works for each of the two leaders in a place that works for both of them,” Pompeo said. “We’re not quite there yet, but we’ll get there.”

He declined to say when or where that meeting would occur, saying only they were "getting pretty close" to nailing down such details. Pompeo made his remarks on his way to China, where he was scheduled to discuss trade and other disputes with Chinese officials.

Critics say North Korea’s destruction of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, even if verified, is not as significant as it might seem.

“They don’t need the facility to test. They did the testing. They’ve got the weapon,” former Secretary of State John Kerry said at a foreign policy forum in Washington on Friday.

“Now they’re just building up the arsenal,” Kerry said, adding that the U.S. doesn't know where North Korea is hiding its weapons cache.

Media coverage from North Korea had a positive spin on the Kim-Pompeo meeting. The state-run outlet KCNA quoted the North Korean leader as saying the talks were “productive and wonderful” and that “mutual stands were fully understood and opinions exchanged.”

Negotiations for the next summit between Trump and Kim would be held “as early as possible,” the KCNA report added.

The tone coming from Pyongyang was in marked contrast to Pompeo’s last visit to Pyongyang in July, after which the North accused Trump's secretary of state of making “gangster-like demands” on denuclearization.

Pyongyang and Washington have been locked in a stalemate over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, with the U.S. insisting on full denuclearization before lifting sanctions, while both North and South Korea are pushing for a phased in, step-by-step approach.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in also hailed the visit by Pompeo, saying in remarks at a cabinet meeting on Monday that the visit “helped create an atmosphere and conditions for a second U.S.-North Korea summit to be held at an early date.”

Moon added that in addition to a U.S.-North Korea summit, a visit by Kim Jong Un to Russia and a trip by Chinese President Xi Jinping to North Korea were expected to take place soon.

“A new order is about to take shape on the Korean Peninsula,” he said. “This new order on the Peninsula will lead to a new order in Northeast Asia.”

Had a good trip to #Pyongyang to meet with Chairman Kim. We continue to make progress on agreements made at Singapore Summit. Thanks for hosting me and my team @StateDept pic.twitter.com/mufyOKkDLw — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 7, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com