We applaud all husband efforts at getting us wives the anniversary gift that we really, really want.

Especially when we tell them with some specificity the gift that we expect.

Why guess? Husbands run the risk of messing up spectacularly. We've all heard the stories of the spouse who gifted a vacuum or exercise equipment we didn't ask for.

So sweet, but oh, so wrong

One husband tried to fulfill his wife's request. He REALLY TRIED. And it's so sweet but so wrong. But the effort has us dying of laughter. And it's super cool that Rihanna's beauty brand, Fenty, actually got involved.

The husband's wife, Charlema Webb, posted on Facebook that she wanted for their one-month anniversary a "highlighter and brush to go with it." She said she "preferred Fenty." What she meant was a Fenty Beauty by Rihanna brand highlighter.

She got a Sharpie highlighter

Webb's husband searched the drug stores but he found no Fenty highlighter. The newlywed husband, Vincent Webb, however, was determined to find the best for his new bride.

"...I got you the sharpie because they are the best highlighters and they have been around for a cool minute."

His wife was gracious about the goof after unwrapping a set of four Sharpie highlighters and a Goody hairbrush.

"Thank you for my present baby but....😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

I don't think I ever laughed so hard in my life!!!! #Newlyweds."

Fenty aims to make it right

Fenty Beauty noticed the newlywed snafu and in a Tweet said it's going to help a husband out.

When you ask for a Fenty highlighter and brush to go with it as a wedding anniversary gift and he gives you this 😂 https://t.co/j4jNCCyfZI pic.twitter.com/n3J9RHihJF — Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) May 22, 2018

(Don't worry— we're working on getting her the real thing 😉) — Fenty Beauty (@fentybeauty) May 22, 2018

