Rick Steves' European favorites
Going up the Eiffel Tower is one of the great travel thrills in Europe.
European department stores (such as Galeries Lafayette in Paris) can be glamorous platforms for top fashion and people-watching.
Scotland's sparsely populated Isle of Skye is easiest to explore with a set of wheels that allows you to enjoy the scenery at your own pace.
France's Chartres Cathedral boasts the world's largest surviving collection of medieval stained glass, filled with stories and symbolism.
Balance out visits to hectic big cities by also spending time in tranquil villages like Beilstein, in Germany's Mosel Valley.
The burgeoning HafenCity district and its spectacular new Elbphilharmonie concert hall are revitalizing Hamburg's riverfront.
Florence's Duomo Museum, which reopened in 2016 after an extensive renovation, offers one of Italy's great artistic experiences.
Little tuk-tuks are a fun way to sightsee around Lisbon.
London's many attractions — such as its famous Harrods department store — make it a great winter destination for sightseeing and shopping.
Carcassonne, in the south of France, is the perfect medieval fortress-city.
Attending a Gaelic football match at Dublin's Croke Park is a great way to meet new Irish friends — as long as you root for the same side.
The little village of Gimmelwald, high in the Swiss Alps, is one of my all-time favorite European destinations.
Experiential sightseeing, such as this food tour of Rome's Testaccio neighborhood, is time and money well spent.
The ultimate Riviera port town: Vernazza.
Europe’s most scenic train rides are Switzerland’s top three: the Golden Pass, Bernina Express (shown here) and Glacier Express.
The best Gothic interior is found in Paris’ Sainte-Chapelle church.
Café-sitting, coffee-sipping and people-watching are some of the best ways to slow down and enjoy life like Europeans do.
Edinburgh is one of the most interesting cities in Britain.
A European picnic is a fine way to enjoy a cheap — and local — meal.
If you want a Swiss city, see Bern (shown here) or Luzern instead of Geneva.
Sognefjord is Norway’s most spectacular fjord.
Europe’s most underrated sight is Rome’s ancient seaport, Ostia Antica.
After Prague, Kraków (shown here) and Budapest are Eastern Europe’s best cities.
Grocery stores in St. Petersburg brim with colorful drinks, pickled goodies, fresh produce and friendly locals.
The ultimate hike in England’s Lake District: Catbells above Keswick.
Hadrian’s Wall will give history buffs goose bumps.
The most pleasing French château is Vaux-le-Vicomte, near Paris.
The ultimate medieval walled town in Germany: Rothenburg.
Splurging on a gondola ride in Venice buys you a memory for a lifetime.
Head to a historic British pub to make friends with a bartender and get a glimpse — and a taste — of traditional English culture.
There's magic afoot when you sightsee at night in Rome, as this young girl discovers near the Spanish Steps.
Memorable seaside views, whitewashed homes scrambling up the hillside, well-worn harborside cafés perfect for lingering — and no cars — all combine to make Hydra my ideal Greek isle.
Standing at a bar with a sampler of tapas and chalkboard specials on the wall is a quintessential Spain experience.
The views from the Rock of Gibraltar take in two continents, one ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.
For the best food deals in Frankfurt, line up with locals at Kleinmarkthalle, a delightful old-school market.
Warsaw's magnificent Lazienki Park, filled with Neoclassical palaces, statuary and water features, is a great place to see Poles at play.
Ireland's romantic Dingle Peninsula is gloriously green.
Sitting on a stone at the Castlerigg circle, in England's Lake District, inspires contemplation.
Splurging at a French restaurant often includes dining leisurely at an outdoor table.
You can see prime examples of fascist-era architecture in Mussolini's E.U.R. suburb just south of Rome.
Rick Steves

The fascist movements of 20th-century Europe had a sweeping impact around the world, in ways that still reverberate today. And travelers have an advantage when it comes to learning from this history: When we see its legacy in person, we better understand its lessons. Europe is dotted with fascinating monuments and powerful memorials that've been thoughtfully designed to bring those sobering lessons home. When we track the struggles of democracy on both sides of the Atlantic today, we can see that those intent on derailing democracy read from the same playbook.

You can trace fascism's roots to the turbulent aftermath of World War I, where masses of angry people rose up, and their charismatic leaders manipulated that anger. Both Benito Mussolini in Italy and Adolf Hitler in Germany turned fringe movements claiming to be the champion of the oppressed into totalitarian fascist regimes.

Mussolini was the first, ruling with dictatorial power and — for a time — success. He pumped up the economy, created jobs and invested in infrastructure.

Two examples of that infrastructure that you can see today in Rome are the Foro Italico (the site of Rome's huge Olympic Stadium, north of the Vatican City), and the sterile planned city called E.U.R., just south of the city center.

Part of a sports complex originally named Foro Mussolini, the Olympic Stadium (still in use today) was built with the stated intention of promoting Rome as a site for a future Olympic Games. But it was also built to promote physical prowess as a key element of fascist ideology. Athletes represented the "new fascist man": willing to believe, obey and fight. You can see this in the 18 imposing statues of hulking men that circle the track of the Stadio di Marmi, just outside the main stadium, and the propaganda messages in the mosaics that pave the stadium's entry.

In the late 1930s, Mussolini made plans for an international exhibition — the Exhibit Universal Rome (E.U.R.) — to show off the wonders of his fascist society. While the advent of World War II put that celebration on hold, the megaproject was completed in the 1950s. Today it houses apartment blocks, corporate and government offices, and big, rarely visited museums.

Despite its grim past, E.U.R. (a 10-minute Metro ride from central Rome) is now an upscale district with a mix of businessmen and women at work — and young people enjoying its trendy cafés. Because a few landmark buildings of Italian modernism are located here, E.U.R. is an important destination for architecture buffs. Hiking down the wide, pedestrian-mean boulevards, you'll see patriotic murals and stern squares decorating the sterile office blocks, and patriotic quotes chiseled into walls. The uniform buildings and rigid grid-plan streets were meant to celebrate order and conformity, while echoing a powerful past and promising a glorious future. These buildings were also meant to intimidate — to make the average person feel small and powerless.

The Topography of Terror exhibit in Berlin aims to teach visitors about the rise and fall of Nazism.
Rick Steves

Inspired by Mussolini and buoyed by the Great Depression in 1929, Hitler's similar promises of a better life gained traction in Germany. For the Nazis, the city that most embodied their sense of national unity was Nürnberg. Located at a historic crossroads, and often called "the most German of German cities," it was a favorite of Hitler's to showcase his nationalistic pomp and pageantry, and it's with grand rallies held here that he inspired Germans to get on board.

Within the Rally Grounds, a 4-square-mile area a 10-minute tram ride southeast of Nürnberg's Old Town, Hitler made Zeppelin Field the site of his enormous rallies. Today, the stark remains of this massive gathering place are thought-provoking. Also part of this complex — looming over a now peaceful lake — is his huge-yet-unfinished Congress Hall, which now houses the excellent Documentation Center museum. The largest surviving example of Nazi architecture, Hitler modeled this building after the Roman Colosseum ... but made it even more colossal. The Documentation Center meticulously traces the evolution of the National Socialist movement, focusing on how it both energized and terrified the German people.

Another stage set for this propaganda show was Hitler's mountain-capping Eagle's Nest. This alpine getaway, south of Munich in Berchtesgaden, was used to soften Hitler's image. A stone tunnel crafted with fascist precision leads to Hitler's plush elevator, which whisks visitors to the top today.

Berlin is full of sights that let us reflect on these dark times: the Germany History Museum and its powerful propaganda art display; the Reichstag parliament building, which caught fire under mysterious circumstances in 1933, giving Hitler an excuse to frame the communists and grab power for himself; and the Topography of Terror exhibit, which stands on the rubble of what was once the most feared address in the city — the headquarters of the Gestapo secret police and the elite SS force.

Hitler's life would end in Berlin, deep underground in a bunker with his capital smoldering in ruins. Shortly thereafter, in the spring of 1945, the war in Europe ended. But the aftermath will always linger in the minds of those who live in its wake and those who visit.

While visiting remnants of Mussolini and Hitler's reigns in preparation for my TV special on fascism, I was struck by how entire nations have become mesmerized and led astray by fascist leaders. My best souvenir from that trip — and what I hope viewers will take away from the TV special — is a realization of how fragile democracy is ... and how, if you take freedom for granted, you can lose it.

Rick Steves writes European travel guidebooks and hosts travel shows on public television and public radio. Email him at rick@ricksteves.com and follow his blog on Facebook.

