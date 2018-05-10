With longer expected life spans, investors need to be prepared to have investments in the stock market well into their 70s and beyond.

I gave you my 11 most frequently offered tips on aging well on August 27, 2017. It was among my best-read columns ever. Since then I’ve been collecting other pieces of advice.

Here they are:

1. Get some wise old coaches for advice

Could be a minister, friends, relatives, or paid advisers like a CPA, attorney, financial planner or lifestyle coach. Tap them for life-planning wisdom.

2. Get some younger coaches, too

They become the trusted backbench you will need later — folks you trust to gain wisdom with age yet will be vital and time-tested when you’re well past your prime. They may be your offspring, or not.

3. Pick four annual dates

Only check your portfolio’s value or your net worth then. Train yourself to not think about short-term wiggles. Never tune in because of big market gyrations or to see if news items affect your worth. Short-term checking builds short-term psychology into you. And that causes acting on short term-ism — always bad unless you think you’re really market savvy (in which case you likely ignore my advice anyway).

4. Mark your calendar for three years from now

Go to the advisers picked in 1) and 2) above. Now that they know you well, ask them to be brutally honest in detailing your biases. Write them down. Consult your bias list before making decisions. Ask yourself: “Am I doing this because of my biases or despite them?”

5. Consider living abroad

No place beats America. But time overseas changes your perspective on so many things. Why and how? Because it nudges your biases. You’ll gain greater wisdom on what matters most to you in America when you return.

6. Flip your urban-ness

If you’ve always been a city dweller, live a while in the country. And vice-versa. Rural folk should city-up some. Why? Just like 5): It moderates your biases.

7. Flip your ideology

Same trick. If you’ve always lived mainly among Democrats, live among Republicans briefly. If always among Republicans, take time in Democrat turf. You may hate it. But you’ll learn fast and better than you may imagine why they believe what they do. It builds tolerance. Tolerance is good. You need it for your kids, their spouses and grandkids.

8. Consolidate your assets for ease

Post-retirement, diverse, far-flung financial strategies fatigue you. Managing them saps energy. Enjoy life by consolidating to reduce your effort — still aiming at long-term needs. Don’t do it based on a person, but an organization that you have confidence will be there after your time — with the capability to handle things throughout your time.

9. Business owner? Build a succession plan

Without a deep, thorough plan for what happens if you’re incapacitated or dead, your wealth decimates your loved ones. The plan must be coordinated with your estate documents, transferring ownership and providing management continuity.

10. Don’t confuse income with cash flow

Many assume cash flow must come from interest payments or dividends. No. Think total return where you harvest some from long-term capital gains. Think total return first, taxable income second. See my Sept. 2 column.

11. Walk a lot

As you age, it’s the best exercise for you.

Ken Fisher is the founder and executive chairman of Fisher Investments, author of 11 books, four of which were New York Times bestsellers, and is No. 200 on the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans. Follow him on Twitter @KennethLFisher

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

