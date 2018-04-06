Cruise ship tours: Princess Cruises' Regal Princess Princess Cruises' newest ship, the 3,560-passenger Regal Princess, debuted in May 2014 in the Mediterranean. 01 / 94 Princess Cruises' newest ship, the 3,560-passenger Regal Princess, debuted in May 2014 in the Mediterranean. 01 / 94

24. Royal Princess. Dating to 2013, Royal Princess was the first of Princess Cruises' Royal Class of ships. It measures 142,714 tons.

Princess Cruises

California-based Princess Cruises will keep one of its newest ships close to home for the winter of 2019-2020.

The Love Boat line says the five-year-old Royal Princess will operate 27 sailings out of Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera starting in September of 2019.

The voyages will include seven-day trips to Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta. Five-night trips to Cabo San Lucas also are on the schedule as well as a single 10-day trip with stops at Cabo San Lucas, Loreto, Puerto Vallarta and Manzanillo.

The deployment will mark Royal Princess's first full season based in Los Angeles.

Christened in 2013 by the UK's Duchess Kate of Cambridge, Royal Princess was the first of Princess's new Royal Class of vessels that are larger and more amenity filled than earlier Princess ships. It holds 3,560 passengers at double occupancy.

Princess also will offer 10-night sailings to Mexico from San Francisco in 2019 on the 2,590-passenger Grand Princess. Princess is the only cruise line to sail year-round from San Francisco.

A third Princess ship, the 2,600-passenger Star Princess, will offer 10-night Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez sailings out of Los Angeles.

Princess has a long history of sailings to the Mexican Riviera. It first offered voyages to the region in 1965.

