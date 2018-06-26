WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Tuesday used a Virginia restaurant's refusal to serve White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and other recent protests against his administration as a fundraising tool.

In an email with the subject line "Harassment," Trump outlined a series of incidents he said demonstrated that the "left is trying to bully and buy their way back into power."

Trump's immediate goal: Raise money for the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising effort that benefits his campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Last Friday, the owner of the Red Hen, a small restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, asked Sanders to leave in protest of some of the Trump administration's controversial policies, including a ban on transgender men and women serving in the military.

Sanders' ouster came just days after protesters noisily confronted Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen about the administration's immigration policies as she dined at a Mexican restaurant in Washington.

More: Sarah Huckabee Sanders visits the Red Hen, and Lexington, Virginia, reels in the aftermath

More: OnPolitics Today: Is Red Hen more than a red herring?

And Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat and outspoken Trump opponent, has exhorted activists to continue to confront members of the Trump administration in public — another example Trump cites in his fundraising pitch.

Here's the text of Trump's email:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was kicked out of a restaurant.



Kirstjen Nielsen was harassed in her own home.



Homeland Security staffers have been warned of “increased threats” from the open borders mob.



...And now Democrat Maxine Waters is calling for MORE HARASSMENT of the Silent Majority.



Our FEC end-of-quarter deadline is in 4 days. I’m calling on YOU to make this our BEST fundraising report yet. Let’s show the Left we will not be intimidated. Nothing can stop us from MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Can we finally admit the truth? Democrats only care about “equal rights” if you’re a liberal.



But if you believe a country MUST have borders, the Left doesn’t want you to have a voice in America.



It’s time to defend our principles and the agenda America proudly voted for. Please make a contribution of just $1 toward our FEC end-of-quarter goal to show the Left we will not be intimidated by their vicious bullying

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com