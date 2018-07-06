President Donald Trump teed off on Sen. Jeff Flake again on Thursday, ridiculing his persistent Republican critic from Arizona as "humiliatingly forced out of his own Senate seat without even a fight."

Trump's tweet appears to be a preemptive strike against Flake, who on Thursday delivered the latest in a series of Trump critiques from the Senate floor.

"How could Jeff Flake, who is setting record low polling numbers in Arizona and was therefore humiliatingly forced out of his own Senate seat without even a fight (and who doesn’t have a clue), think about running for office, even a lower one, again? Let’s face it, he’s a Flake!"

How could Jeff Flake, who is setting record low polling numbers in Arizona and was therefore humiliatingly forced out of his own Senate seat without even a fight (and who doesn’t have a clue), think about running for office, even a lower one, again? Let’s face it, he’s a Flake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2018

Trump and Flake's mutual antagonism resulted in Flake's poll numbers cratering and led to his October decision to abandon his 2018 Senate re-election bid.

Since then, Flake has refused to rule out a possible 2020 presidential run to challenge Trump, who he has consistently denounced on both style and substance. In March, Flake even made a preliminary stop on the presidential campaign trail in New Hampshire, which hosts the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

I plan to speak on the Senate floor tomorrow morning to discuss the administration’s protectionist policies and the importance of America's leadership in the world. Here is some of what I intend to say: pic.twitter.com/ox8HX75lsY — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) June 6, 2018

Flake did not immediately respond to an Arizona Republic request for comment on Trump's latest tweet.

Instead, Flake, a traditional Republican who supports free trade, took aim at Trump's protectionist policies in his Thursday floor speech.

In his speech, Flake referred to “erratic behavior” and “confusing actions” as hurting America and creating wedges with its allies. As usual, Flake did not mention Trump by name, but was unmistakably targeting the president.

“Alliances, institutions, pacts, that took generations to patiently build, generations more to solidify, that were paid for in both blood and treasure, are shattered in an ill-tempered second, an ill-considered tantrum, a childish taunt here, a bellicose insult there," Flake said.

“Incoherent policy utterances, often as not by tweet, contradicted in the space of single news cycle. Muddled and mercurial, this is not grown-up leadership. Our allies are left baffled, confounded, often appalled.

“Make no mistake, our allies and those who look to American leadership will not wait for us to come to our senses. If we abandon our role as a leader in the world today it may very well not be there tomorrow.”

He noted that protectionist trade policies anger our allies. It comes at a time when Trump is reportedly complaining about a scheduled trip to Canada to meet with leaders of the world's seven leading industrialized nations.

Flake spoke at length about the need for free trade and the dangers of tariffs. It is the kind of material that has been central to his political values since arriving in Washington.

After Flake finished his speech, Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., praised him for "not looking down the blind alleys of partisanship."

"He's talking about looking at America and this senator appreciates his remarks," Nelson said.

Flake’s speech likely was a winner with economists, who largely favor free trade. But Trump’s tweet offered a quick reminder that the president has a wide and loyal following.

By the time Flake had finished his speech, Trump’s tweet had been “liked” on Twitter more than 32,000 times. Flake’s Wednesday tweet that noted his speech was coming had 1,400 likes.

