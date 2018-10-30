President Donald Trump — arriving Oct. 27, 2018, in Indianapolis to speak at the 91st Annual Future Farmers of America Convention — captured the Republican Party and the White House with the help of Florida lawmakers, including the governor and leaders of the House and Senate.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – President Donald Trump turned up the volume on in his endorsement of Florida's GOP candidate for governor, calling the Democratic contender who is the favorite in 11 of 12 voter polls taken in October a "thief."

Trump's Twitter attack echoes the line of offense from Republican Ron DeSantis, who resigned his U.S. House seat Sept. 10 to focus on his tight gubernatorial race with Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Rick Scott.

The White House reinforced the strategy later Monday when a Trump spokeswoman suggested the mayor was "under FBI investigation." Gillum has said no evidence substantiates that allegation.

Gillum is neck and neck with DeSantis. Since August, Gillum has led the former congressman in most polls, although many of the leads are within each poll's margin of error, and many see as the contest as a proxy war between Trump and Democrats.

Trump's tweet touted DeSantis’ Ivy League education and referred to Gillum as a “Dem who is a thief and who is Mayor of poorly run Tallahassee, said to be one of the most corrupt cities in the Country!”

Later, at a White House briefing, Trump’s spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to explain what Trump meant.

On Twitter there is a choice between having the courage to @ the person you are trash talking, or not. @realDonaldTrump is howling because he's weak. Florida, go vote today. https://t.co/I8uOokptJA — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) October 29, 2018

“That individual is under FBI investigation. I would refer you to that," she said. "I am not going to get into specifics on that matter because it involves two candidates running for office and I’m not going to impact that due to the Hatch Act. I’ll leave that to the president to make those types of statements."

City Hall has been the subject of a federal public corruption investigation that appears to involve the Tallahassee Community Redevelopment Agency.

While Gillum said FBI agents have told him he is not the subject of the probe, the Florida Ethics Commission is looking into whether he violated the state’s ban on elected officials accepting gifts from lobbyists while traveling out of town.

On Monday, Gillum fired back at Trump.

As the president did nine days earlier when he started the war of tweets, Trump attacked Gillum without mentioning the mayor’s name. Gillum again took exception to that and again questioned Trump’s courage.

“On Twitter there is a choice between having the courage to @ the person you are trash talking, or not. @realDonaldTrump is howling because he’s weak. Florida, go vote today,” Gillum tweeted.

Early voting in Florida is happening through Saturday.

The Gillum campaign later sent out a statement calling Sanders' comments "simply wrong."

"It should be shocking when a press secretary lies from behind the White House podium. Unfortunately, under President Trump it’s just another Monday," the campaign said. "These desperate falsehoods make it clear the Trump administration is more concerned with saving the failed gubernatorial campaign of its loyal lapdog Ron DeSantis, than it is with the truth."

Gillum has been put on the defensive with release of documents in the Ethics Commission case that appear to contradict his statements about Costa Rica, New York and Tampa trips. The Trump tweet falls in line with a DeSantis campaign that questions Gillum’s ethics.

While the president and mayor exchanged insults, a coalition of Tallahassee faith and community leaders had a news conference at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church to discuss the heated political rhetoric. They took particular aim at Trump and DeSantis.

“The politics in this state has become toxic,” said the church pastor, the Rev. R.B. Holmes. “To smear somebody’s character in a campaign? Vote for who you want to vote for, but I’m voting for dignity, decency and civility.”

