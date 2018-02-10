Maddox Ritch, 6, of Gastonia, North Carolina, was last seen Sept. 22, 2018, at Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia. Police believe they found his body Sept. 27.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Four days after search crews found a boy's body in a creek here, the North Carolina State Medical Examiner's Office identified the remains as 6-year-old Maddox Ritch.

Maddox's body was found Sept. 27. The boy disappeared Sept. 22 when he got away from his father and another adult at Rankin Lake Park.

“We are deeply saddened to learn the body found by searchers last Thursday is confirmed to be Maddox Ritch,” Gastonia Police Chief Robert Helton said. “Hundreds of people searched tirelessly for this child and our work continues to answer every question we can about his tragic death.”

About 180 searchers came out to help find the missing boy Thursday, according to Gastonia Fire Chief Phil Welch. Like Helton, Welch said the day Maddox's body was found was a very sad day.

"There is no sense of accomplishment today," Welch said. "There's grieving."

On Sunday, funeral plans for Maddox were made public. Visitation will be Oct. 4, and a funeral will be the next day at the same location before a private burial.

When police officers found the child's body, Maddox’s parents were notified immediately. Formal identification had to wait for the state medical examiner’s office, Gastonia Police said.

FBI Supervisor Jason Kaplan said it was too early in the investigation to know whether foul play factored into Maddox's disappearance.

"The investigation is not over," Kaplan said. "In law enforcement, we will not take anything for granted. A lot of people have lost sleep."

On Wednesday, Ian Ritch, Maddox' father, took questions from reporters at the Greater Gaston Baptist Association in Gastonia. Ian said Maddox took off running in the opposite direction of him and his friend Saturday at Rankin Lake Park.

"He usually runs but will stop to give me a chance to pick him up," Ritch said.

Ritch said his son's disappearance left him sleepless for several days..

"I feel guilty for letting him get so far ahead of me," Ritch said.

Investigators say they're still looking for witnesses as they wait for the autopsy results. Authorities hope talk to joggers who were at the park Saturday, as well as a man whom Helton said may have been among the last to see Maddox.

"A white pick-up truck, I think it was a crew cab truck, had running boards loading a silver kayak out of the water," Helton said. "He had a camouflage hat on. ... So he was coming out of the water right around this time. We need to talk with him."

