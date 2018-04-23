Amtrak passenger cars from the 1970s to today

For its launch in 1971, Amtrak handpicked approximately 1,300 cars from a total pool of 3,000 held by the two dozen private railroads that had ceased operations. Amtrak soon began a program to refurbish and paint the cars in its red, white and blue color scheme. The fleet has continued to evolve ever since, culminating in today's sleek aerodynamic cars on the high-speed Acela line.

Amtrak provides USA TODAY readers a look into its historical archives with vintage photos and advertisements that show the evolution of its rail car fleet in the slideshow above.

