LAS VEGAS, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Paula Abdul attends the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage) ORG XMIT: 775230709 ORIG FILE ID: 1037546268

JB Lacroix, WireImage

Paula Abdul is "Crazy Cool," even when she falls off the stage.

The former "American Idol" judge, 56, was in the middle of her single "The Promise of a New Day" during a concert at the Hard Rock Live in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Saturday when she danced too close to the edge and toppled head-first into the audience.

A video of the fall was caught by a fan and posted online. Fans can be heard shrieking as she drops out of sight.

“She did not seem hurt at the time of the fall and still finished like a champ,” the fan who posted the video, who goes by the YouTube handle Lolli 312, told People. “She stated she was a dancer, and falls and drops – she has gotten used to over the years.”

USA TODAY has reached out to Abdul's representatives for word on whether she was hurt.

