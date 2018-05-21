WASHINGTON — House Speaker Paul Ryan's office announced a deal Tuesday night halting a bipartisan effort by moderate Republicans and Democrats that would force a series of immigration votes. It is the first time the House will take up legislation to protect undocumented immigrants that came to the U.S. as children, known as DREAMers.

“Members across the Republican Conference have negotiated directly and in good faith with each other for several weeks, and as a result, the House will consider two bills next week that will avert the discharge petition and resolve the border security and immigration issues," AshLee Strong, a spokeswoman for Ryan, said in a statement. Strong said more details would be released after the party met Wednesday morning.

The discharge petition is a rarely successful maneuver that allows a bill to reach the floor of the House even if it hasn't been approved by a committee, or scheduled for a vote by the speaker. If a majority of House members sign on to the discharge petition, it bypasses the committee process and goes straight to the House floor. It is particularly unusual for a discharge petition to be initiated by members of the majority party.

The discharge petition was first put on the floor in early May and got the majority of its support last month, but the final handful of Republicans waited to sign on to give time to GOP leaders to find a compromise within the party. The last Democratic holdout signed on Tuesday night leaving just two empty spots for GOP lawmakers.

Ryan, from Wisconsin, and his team had been holding meetings between the party's conservative and moderate wings to craft a compromise to thwart the petition. Lawmakers insisted they were close to a deal — but no text has been released. It was not immediately clear if one of the bills voted on next week would be the result of the negotiations.

Because of complicated House rules, lawmakers needed to get the required signatures by Tuesday for the discharge petition to be brought up this month.

Ryan is used to having to wrangle members from the far-right of his party, but the moderate Republicans who joined with Democrats to force the immigration vote represented a new — and embarrassing — challenge for the outgoing speaker. Ryan and the rest of his leadership team have been vocal about their disdain for the discharge petition and how they believe it could damage their chances of holding onto the House come November.

This discharge petition includes a “Queen of the Hill” process that requires votes on four different DACA proposals and states that the one receiving the most votes passes.

It is expected that a bipartisan bill that would grant U.S. citizenship to DREAMers and strengthen border security has the best chance of passage.

There are also two bills that represent the right and left side of the political spectrum. That includes the DREAM Act, which would only grant U.S. citizenship to the DREAMers and has support from most Democrats and a few moderate Republicans.

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., said it would be "devastating" if that bill were the one to pass. The majority whip echoed the more conservative wing of the party that is opposed to anything they consider "amnesty" because it might lead more undocumented immigrants to enter the country expecting the same outcome.

"It actually threatens national security. It does not secure the border," Scalise said Tuesday at a Politico Playbook panel. "What we want to do is get a real agreement that secures the border."

There would also be a vote on conservative legislation sponsored by Rep. Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, which would cut legal immigration, strengthen border security and provide temporary legal status on a renewable basis. The president has thrown his support behind that bill, but the temporary protections and drastic cuts to legal immigration have left that measure with no support from Democrats and opposition from some Republicans as well.

Ryan gets to choose the fourth bill.

The discharge petition was launched by moderate Republicans Reps. Carlos Curbelo of Florida, Jeff Denham of California and Will Hurd of Texas in May. All three have been participating in the intraparty negotiations, while they made clear they'd continue to move ahead with the discharge petition if a compromise was not reached.

Because of the way the discharge petition is written, if the Goodlatte bill — even if it's altered but put into the "shell" of Goodlatte's bill — is brought to the floor alone it would nullify the discharge petition and signers would have to start over, even if lawmakers reached the required 218 signatures.

Members of the hardline House Freedom Caucus demanded last month that leadership put the Goodlatte bill on the floor before a vote on the unrelated farm bill. GOP leadership said that they’d bring that bill to the floor in June but Freedom Caucus members determined that wasn’t soon enough and withheld votes last week to sink the farm bill, despite supporting the content of the bill.

Nearly 700,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children have been in limbo ever since President Trump ended the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program last fall. The president gave Congress until March to find a solution but lawmakers remained frozen on the issue. The Senate had a series of failed votes in February and the House hasn’t brought any DACA-related legislation the floor. Federal courts have forced the administration to keep the program running, setting up a possible Supreme Court showdown later this year.

Contributing: Deborah Barfield Berry, Herb Jackson, and Alan Gomez.

