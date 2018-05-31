So you're telling me there's a chance: A top North Korean official will hand-deliver a letter to President Trump on Friday from Kim Jong Un on the will-they-won't-they summit between the nation's two leaders, officials said Thursday.

While talks of the once-canceled June 12 summit are going "very well," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, the U.S. will demand North Korea's complete denuclearization — a request Kim and Co. have firmly resisted.

Here's what's likely to happen.

This is OnPolitics Today: Subscribe here.

Take guns from risky people? Texas, of all places, weighs new proposal

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott put out sweeping plan to reduce gun violence after this month's horrific shooting at Santa Fe High School near Houston. And tucked into that plan is a pitch to let judges remove guns from homes of people deemed a risk to themselves or others — for a time. Similar "red flag" laws exist in eight states, and the idea's gained traction since the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., advocates say. And if a place like gun-friendly Texas embraces it, the idea could spread.

Trump's pardon party: His supporter's invited (and maybe 'Apprentice' stars, too)

President Trump supporter Dinesh D'Souza, come on down: You're the next candidate for a presidential pardon. D'Souza, a conservative commentator serving probation for illegal campaign contributions, received a pardon Thursday from Trump. The next to benefit by what some are calling the president's pardoning spree could be lifestyle guru Martha Stewart, convicted for obstruction of justice in 2004, and ex-Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, convicted of corruption in 2011. Trump said both received unfair treatment. Both also appeared on spinoffs of Trump's TV show, The Apprentice. Huh.

Europe to U.S.: Payback's coming

President Trump slapped steep metal tariffs on American allies Thursday, igniting promises of payback from Europe that could affect U.S.-made motorcycles, orange juice and sweet, sweet Kentucky bourbon. The long-threatened metal tariffs — 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum aimed at Canada, Mexico and the European Union — inch the U.S. closer to a trade war, analysts said. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross called it a move to "reduce our trade deficit." The head of the European Commission called it something else: "protectionism, pure and simple."

These last two items come courtesy of The Short List, USA TODAY's all-news-including-occasionally-politics newsletter.Do subscribe.

Elsewhere in politics

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com