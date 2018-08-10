October's #avgeek photo gallery
01 / 32
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 717 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2018.
02 / 32
Taking in the sheer size of the Airbus A380, a visitor snaps a selfie under the runway approach at Los Angeles International Airport in September 2018.
03 / 32
An American Eagle Embraer E170 lands at Los Angeles International Airport in September 2018.
04 / 32
A shuttle bus waits at a rainy Pittsburgh International Airport on Sept. 9. 2018.
05 / 32
A Condor Boeing 767 takes off over a handful of Prime Air 767s at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2018.
06 / 32
The Pentagon is seen from the window seat of a flight departing Reagan Washington National Airport on Sept. 19, 2018.
07 / 32
Seat 14A aboard British Airway's Club World on the Boeing 747-400, seen before take off at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in October 2018.
08 / 32
An Airbus A330 for WOW, an Icelandic low-cost carrier, lands at Los Angeles International Airport in September 2018.
09 / 32
An Alaska Airlines Embraer E170 operated by SkyWest lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2018.
10 / 32
A Delta Connection Embraer E170 lands at Los Angeles International Airport in September 2018.
11 / 32
A FedEx MD-11 lands at Los Angeles International Airport in September 2018.
12 / 32
A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 787 Dreamliner lands at Los Angeles International Airport in September 2018.
13 / 32
An Aeromexico Boeing 737-800 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2018.
14 / 32
Airbus A380s pass by each other at Los Angeles International Airport in September 2018.
15 / 32
Vapor trailing off the wing, a Singapore Airlines Boeing 777-300 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2018.
16 / 32
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 777 lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2018.
17 / 32
A Lufthansa Airbus A380 takes off for Frankfurt from Los Angeles International Airport in September 2018.
18 / 32
An Alaska Airlines Embraer E170 operated by SkyWest lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2018.
19 / 32
An Alaska Airlines Embraer E170 operated by SkyWest lands at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2018.
20 / 32
A Virgin America-branded Airbus A320 takes off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2018.
21 / 32
An Alaska Airlines Airbus A320 taxis to a gate at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in September 2018.
22 / 32
Plane spotters watch a Boeing 747-8i land at Los Angeles International Airport in September 2018.
23 / 32
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 767-300 taxis for takeoff while a business jet lands at Los Angeles International Airport in September 2018.
24 / 32
25 / 32
A Qantas Airbus A380 lands at Los Angeles International Airport in September 2018.
26 / 32
EVA Air's Hello Kitty Boeing 777-300 lands at Los Angeles International Airport in September 2018.
27 / 32
A man watches a British Airways Boeing 747-400 being serviced for its flight back to London from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in October 2018.
28 / 32
The eastern coast of Greenland is lit up in early morning light as seen from British Airways Flight 48, a Boeing 747-400, heads toward London in October 2018.
29 / 32
British Airways jets, mostly Boeing 747s, line up outside of maintenance hangers at London Heathrow on Oct. 7, 2018.
30 / 32
A Vietnam Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner takes off from London Heathrow for Hanoi in October 2018.
31 / 32
British Airways jets traverse London Heathrow International Airport in October 2018.
32 / 32
The Rosslyn neighborhood of Rosslyn, Virginia, is is seen from the window seat of a flight departing Reagan Washington National Airport on Sept. 19, 2018.

Hello Today in the Sky readers! It's time for the October 2018 edition of our "#avgeek photo gallery." For the uninitiated, it's a batch of fun airplane and aviation photos from around the globe.

Our #avgeek gallery first launched in January 2015. Since then, it has become a permanent monthly fixture thanks to popular demand from readers.

As with previous editions, the gallery is the handiwork of photographer and Today in the Sky contributor Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren

You can see the October 2018 photos in the slideshow above. Or, for more, scroll down to see the past year's worth of previous avgeek galleries. Perhaps you'll find some new favorite photos ...

September

September's #avgeek photo gallery
01 / 30
A Joon Airbus A320 lands at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
02 / 30
A Wizz Air Airbus A321 takes off from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
03 / 30
A TAP Portugal Airbus A330 rests at the gate at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
04 / 30
A Portuguese Air Force Lockheed C130 lands at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
05 / 30
A TAAG Angola Boeing 777-300 lands at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
06 / 30
Tails pass one another at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
07 / 30
An Alaska Airlines Airbus A321 painted in the colors of the San Francisco Giants baseball team rests at a gate in Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in August 2018.
08 / 30
TAP Portugal's unique 'throne'-style business-class seat, found on a handful of its Airbus A330s, is seen at the airline's Lisbon hub in June 2018.
09 / 30
An Alba Star.es Boeing 737-800 lands at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
10 / 30
An Airbus A330 for Portuguese operator Orbest rests before taking on its next load of passengers at a remote stand at Portugal in June 2018.
11 / 30
Ryanair jets prepare for takeoff from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
12 / 30
A TAP Portugal Express ATR-72 takes off from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June, 2018.
13 / 30
An Icelandair Boeing 757-200 takes off from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
14 / 30
A gaggle of mostly TAP Portugal jets rests at remote stands at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
15 / 30
A TAP Portugal Airbus A320 takes off from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
16 / 30
An Azores International Airbus A320 lands at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
17 / 30
TAP Portugal jets pass one another at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
18 / 30
A color TAP Portugal Airbus A330 plugs the airline's free stopover program before taking off from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
19 / 30
A Hi-Fly Airbus A340-300 lands at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
20 / 30
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900 casts a shadow on the runway just before touchdown at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in August 2018.
21 / 30
TAP Portugal jets pass one another at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
22 / 30
An Icelandair Boeing 757-200 lands over the city of Lisbon before landing at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
23 / 30
A HiFly Airbus A340-300 taxis for takeoff from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
24 / 30
A Star Air cargo Boeing 767 taxies for takeoff from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
25 / 30
A Royal Air Maroc Cargo Boeing 767 lands at Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
26 / 30
A TAP Portugal Airbus A320 takes off from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
27 / 30
A ASL Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
28 / 30
A TAP Portugal Airbus A320 takes off from Lisbon Airport in Portugal in June 2018.
29 / 30
Passengers stand curbside at Nebraska's Omaha Eppley Field in August, 2018.
30 / 30
A Dynamic Airways Boeing 767-300 pulls into a gate at Miami International Airport in June 2018,

August

August's #avgeek gallery: 30 cool aviation photos
01 / 30
Painted in a deep TWA red, an MD-80 belonging to the museum soaks in the mid-summer heat at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, 2018.
02 / 30
The Manhattan skyline rises as United Airlines jets operate at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
03 / 30
Visitors board a restored TWA Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
04 / 30
A Lockheed Constellation squeaks its nose over the top of a Martin 4-0-4 propliner at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
05 / 30
Used as a private jet, TWA operated a Lockheed Jetstar. A renovated version is seen at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2018.
06 / 30
A Delta Air Lines MD-88 passes under Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport's tower on a warm summer's day in July 2018.
07 / 30
Customers grab a drink at United Airlines' new Polaris lounge bar at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
08 / 30
The Manhattan skyline rises behind United Airlines jets at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
09 / 30
Tables at United Airlines' invitation-only Classified restaurant sit waiting for their next customers at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
10 / 30
United Airlines recently installed its latest Polaris Lounge, located in Newark Liberty International Airport in June, 2018.
11 / 30
A Boeing 717 takes off from Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport in July 2018.
12 / 30
A full size Lockheed L-1011 simulator is in process of being restored at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2018.
13 / 30
Former aircraft seats make for an impromptu theatre at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July 2018.
14 / 30
Found inside the front passenger door on most aircraft, a build plate notes the TWA DC-9-83, otherwise known as an MD-80, at the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, 2018.
15 / 30
Giant cutaway models fill the floor of the TWA Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, in July, 2018. The model in the foreground is a Lockheed L-1011, while a Boeing 747 classic in the rear.
16 / 30
Rear air stairs welcome visitors aboard one of the few remaining Martin 4-0-4 'propliners.' The one seen here is located at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
17 / 30
Coach-style seats with first-class legroom fill the cabin of a restored Martin 4-0-4 propliner at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
18 / 30
The ever-gorgeous Lockheed Constellation, restored in TWA livery at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
19 / 30
Passengers await their next flights at Newark Liberty International Airport in June 2018.
20 / 30
United Airlines jets await their next flights from at the airline's Newark Liberty International Airport hub in June 2018.
21 / 30
The rear of a restored Lockheed Constellation held two bathrooms, plus a functional powder room. The set-up is seen here at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
22 / 30
The unique rear layout of a restored Lockheed Constellation indicates it was converted to a dual purpose passenger/cargo aircraft. The airplane lives at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
23 / 30
Table-style seating occupies a mini-cabin aboard a restored Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
24 / 30
The Springfield-Branson National Airport, located near Springfield, Missouri, is relatively empty on a slow Sunday afternoon in July 2018.
25 / 30
A Delta Connection Bombardier CRJ-700 pulls up to a gate at Springfield-Branson National Airport in Springfield, Missouri, in July 2018.
26 / 30
Passenger seats aboard a restored Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
27 / 30
The view out the window of a Lockheed Constellation at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
28 / 30
Nicknamed 'Skyliner Kansas City,' a restored Martin 4-0-4 propliner rests at the National Airline History Museum in Kansas City in July 2018.
29 / 30
Clouds above and below made for a pleasing sight aboard a Delta Connection flight between Springfield, Missouri, and Atlanta in July, 2018.
30 / 30
A Boeing 767-400 takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in July, 2018, bound for Europe.

July

July's #avgeek photo gallery
01 / 40
An Emirates Airbus A380 taxies out for departure past the FAA tower at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
02 / 40
United Airlines' tails at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
03 / 40
A friendly robot asks for feedback outside of a sports-themed restaurant at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
04 / 40
A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
05 / 40
A ramp worker opens up the front cargo door on an All Nippon Airways Boeing 777-300 after it arrived from Tokyo to Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
06 / 40
Tails representing a wide variety of international airlines line a terminal at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
07 / 40
A particularly warn stretch of ramp lists numerous aircraft types at a parking stop at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
08 / 40
Two AeroTrain cars await work at a maintenance facility at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
09 / 40
Hector Murcia spray paints aircraft names onto the parking locations on a terminal A ramp at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
10 / 40
Slips of paper note details on incoming international flights at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. Each will need mobile lounges to take the passengers to immigration control.
11 / 40
Passengers queue to board an Air India flight to Delhi at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
12 / 40
The unique architecture of Washington DC's Dulles International Airport, seen on June 29, 2018.
13 / 40
Duty Manager Brad Weems, working in operations, takes a phone call during an afternoon shift at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
14 / 40
A business jet taxies out for departure as a United Airlines Boeing 777 heads off into the evening from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
15 / 40
An Air France A380 dwarfs the nearby porter Q400 turboprop at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
16 / 40
United Airlines logo is seen at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
17 / 40
The unique font of Washington's Dulles International Airport frames a ticket agent processing passengers early in the morning on June 29, 2018.
18 / 40
Clad in a Star Alliance scheme, an Air India Boeing 777-300 sets out for New Delhi, India, at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
19 / 40
United Airlines' tails at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
20 / 40
Passengers mill about Terminal B in Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
21 / 40
Bags take a ride down a conveyor belt after arriving on a Porter Bombardier Q400 from Toronto at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
22 / 40
A Korean Air Boeing 777-300 lands at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018 as an Emirates A380 waits to depart for Dubai.
23 / 40
A passengers checks on a connecting flight at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
24 / 40
United Airlines jets are readied for their next flight at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
25 / 40
Airport operations escorts the massive Airbus A380 as it taxies out for departure at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. The jet's wingspan is so large it can reach past the taxiway, presenting a risk of damaging equipment.
26 / 40
Fire trucks await a call they hope never comes at a remote station at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
27 / 40
A mobile lounge controller directs the unique busses around Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018. The position is likely the only such in the U.S.
28 / 40
An Emirates Airbus A380 taxies out to Runway 30 at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
29 / 40
A Brussels Airlines Airbus A330 takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
30 / 40
Planes line up at their gates at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
31 / 40
Doors slide shut at the Turkish Airlines lounge at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
32 / 40
Tails representing a wide variety of international airlines line the terminal at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
33 / 40
United Airlines jets queue in line to depart Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
34 / 40
A Scandinavian Airlines Airbus A330 boards for its flight back to Europe at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
35 / 40
An Austrian Airlines Boeing 767 taxies out for departure as a United Express CRJ takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
36 / 40
United Airlines' tails at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
37 / 40
Aircraft line up for the evening departures bank at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
38 / 40
An Austrian Airlines Boeing 767 departs for Europe at Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
39 / 40
A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.
40 / 40
A United Airlines Boeing 767-300 takes off from Washington Dulles International Airport on June 29, 2018.

June

June's #avgeek photo gallery
01 / 33
Lufthansa's Airbus A350-900 taxis to a gate after its first landing in Vancouver, Canada, on May 1, 2018.
02 / 33
The economy cabin aboard Air Italy's first Boeing 737 MAX, seen at a delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash., on May 11, 2018.
03 / 33
Air Italy's first Boeing 737 MAX, seen at its delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash., on May 11, 2018.
04 / 33
Qatar Airways CEO poses for a photo aboard Air Italy's first Boeing 737 MAX at a delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash., on May 11, 2018.
05 / 33
United's last-ever Boeing 747 to be used for revenue passenger service is seen at the Universal Asset Management (UAM) Aircraft Disassembly Center in Tupelo, Miss., on June 2, 2018.
06 / 33
A Thai Airways tail breaks up a line of Cathay Pacific jets at Hong Kong International Airport on April 18, 2018.
07 / 33
Spectators snap cell photos of British Airways' Airbus A380 as it lands at Vancouver International Airport in Canada on May 1, 2018.
08 / 33
An Alaska Airlines/Horizon Air Embraer E170 jet passes a company Bombardier Q400 at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on June 3, 2018.
09 / 33
An Ohana ATR turboprop awaits its next load of passengers in warm Honolulu on June 3, 2018.
10 / 33
Smoke and laze gather in towering columns above Kapoho Bay on the Big Island of Hawaii as lava flows into the ocean from the Kilauea eruption on June 4, 2018, as seen from a Paradise Helicopter over the site.
11 / 33
A fountain of lava 25 stories talls gushes out of a fissure during the Kilauea volcanic eruption on June 4, 2018, on Hawaii's Big Island as seen from a Paradise Helicopter over the site.
12 / 33
A Delta Air Lines Boeing 757 boards at Kona International Airport on June 4, 2018.
13 / 33
A lone Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 717 holds down the ramp at Hilo International Airport on June 4, 2018, on the Big Island in Hawaii.
14 / 33
A Hawaiian Airlines Boeing 717 boards for its flight back to Honolulu from Hilo International Airport in Hawaii on June 4, 2018.
15 / 33
An Air Canada Express Dash 8 lands at Vancouver International Airport in Canada on May 1, 2018.
16 / 33
A China Airlines Boeing 747 pulls into a gate at Taipei-Taoyuan International Airport on April 18, 2018.
17 / 33
An Air Canada Express Dash 8 lands at Vancouver International Airport in Vancouver, Canada, on May 1, 2018.
18 / 33
Workers load a China Airlines Airbus A330 at Hong Kong International Airport on April 18, 2018.
19 / 33
Cathay Pacific jets occupy the ramp at Hong Kong International Airport on April 18, 2018.
20 / 33
A Cathay Dragon Airbus A330 takes off from Hong Kong International Airport on April 18, 2018.
21 / 33
Passengers gather for a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Kona on June 3, 2018.
22 / 33
A Dragonair Airbus A330 takes off from Hong Kong International Airport on April 18, 2018.
23 / 33
A Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 takes off from Hong Kong International Airport on April 18, 2018.
24 / 33
Clouds gather as the sun sets on the South China Sea, seen from aboard a China Airlines A330 en route to Taipei from Hong Kong on April 18, 2018.
25 / 33
An EVA Air Boeing 777-300 lands at Vancouver International Airport in Canada on May 1, 2018.
26 / 33
A China Airlines Airbus A350-900 lands at Vancouver International Airport in Canada on May 1, 2018.
27 / 33
An Air Canada Airbus A319 lands at Vancouver International Airport in Canada on May 1, 2018.
28 / 33
An Air Canada Boeing 787 lands at Vancouver International Airport in Canada on May 1, 2018.
29 / 33
Members of the media and invited guests walk through Air Italy's first Boeing 737 MAX at a delivery ceremony in Everett, Wash., on May 11, 2018.
30 / 33
This retro photo from 1981 shows a Qantas Boeing 747SP handout picture provide at Tullamarine Airport. Qantas has announced plans to retire the last of its 747s by 2023.
31 / 33
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce (left) and Air New Zealand CEO Christopher Luxon (right) pose for a photo during a Sydney press conference that announced a new partnership between the otherwise fierce rivals.
32 / 33
Australian carrier Qantas shows one of its new Boeing 787-9 'Dreamliners' painted in a special livery.
33 / 33
A Hong Kong Airlines Airbus A330-300 is welcomed after the carrier's first flight to Moscow Vnukovo Airport from Hong Kong on May 18, 2018.

May

May's #avgeek photo gallery
01 / 30
Passengers wait to board a KLM Boeing 747 at Amsterdam Schipol Airport on April 1, 2018.
02 / 30
A gaggle of mostly Air India tails at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India, on April 2, 2018.
03 / 30
White fluffy clouds fill the skies on a Delta Air Lines MD-88 flying between Atlanta and Charleston, S.C., on March 24, 2018.
04 / 30
The decidely retro look of a Delta Air Lines MD-88 flight deck is broken up by iPads while waiting for its next flight in Charleston, S.C., on March 24, 2018.
05 / 30
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10 awaits its delivery flight at Boeing's South Carolina factory in March, 2018.
06 / 30
Boeing's first 787-10 widebody jet, destined to launch customer Singapore Airlines, is painted with a light display during a delivery ceremony at the company's factory in North Charleston, S.C., on March 25, 2018.
07 / 30
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the economy cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in North Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
08 / 30
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, as seen from the business class cabin, during a media tour prior to delivery in North Charleston, S.C., on March 26, 2018.
09 / 30
A flight attendant prepares meals for passengers aboard Boeing's first 787-10 delivery to launch customer Singapore Airlines, on March 26, 2018 during its ferry flight from South Carolina to Singapore.
10 / 30
Singapore Airlines' first Boeing 787-10, fresh from the factory, lands at Singapore Changi Airport on March 28, 2018.
11 / 30
A Vistara Airbus A320neo pulls into a gate at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India, on April 2, 2018.
12 / 30
A Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 lands at Changi International Airport in Singapore on March 29, 2018.
13 / 30
A Finnair Airbus A350 is pushed off the gate for its return flight to Helsinki while in Hong Kong on April 18, 2018.
14 / 30
A Singapore Airlines Boeing 777 taxis to a gate at Changi International Airport in Singapore on March 29, 2018.
15 / 30
KLM jets, seen at Amsterdam Schipol International Airport on April 1, 2018.
16 / 30
A Singapore Airlines Airbus A330 lands at Changi International Airport in Singapore on March 29, 2018.
17 / 30
Singapore Airlines jets are readied for their next flights as a company A380 is set to land at Changi International Airport on March 29, 2018.
18 / 30
A plane ot Scoot Airlines, a low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, lands in Singapore in March 2018.
19 / 30
A Republic of Singapore Fokker 50 taxies for departure from Changi International Airport on March 29, 2018.
20 / 30
Clad with a very involved livery, a Firefly ATR taxis to a gate after landing at Singpaore Changi International on March 29, 2018.
21 / 30
Ready for a 14 hour flight, Singapore Airlines' long-haul business class aboard the Airbus A350, seen in Singapore on March 29, 2018.
22 / 30
The northern lights are visible over central Greenland as seen from a Delta Air Lines flight from Seattle to Amsterdam on March 31, 2018.
23 / 30
A Vistara Airbus A320neo is readied for its next flight at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India, on April 2, 2018.
24 / 30
A Jet Airways Boeing 737 taxis to a gate at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India, on April 2, 2018.
25 / 30
Passengers enjoy a short flight between Delhi and Guwahati, India, on a Vistara A320neo on April 2, 2018.
26 / 30
The green hills of India's Assam region fill the window as a Vistara A320neo lands in Guwahati on April 2, 2018.
27 / 30
A Jet Airways Boeing 737 is readied for its next flight in Guwahati, India, on April 2, 2018.
28 / 30
Low-cost carrier jets line up for their next flight at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India, on April 13, 2018.
29 / 30
An Air India Boeing 747, set for VIP flights, rests at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India, on April 13, 2018.
30 / 30
Passengers watch as a British Airways Airbus A380 is towed to a remote stand in Hong Kong to await its return to London on April 18, 2018.

April

April's #avgeek photo gallery
01 / 36
An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
02 / 36
A KLM Airbus A330 moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
03 / 36
An Air Canada aircraft moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
04 / 36
A sign denotes a quiet area of Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
05 / 36
The terminal at Canada's Vancouver International Airport is seen in March 2018.
06 / 36
An Air Canada Express turboprop moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
07 / 36
A shot of a terminal in at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
08 / 36
Instructions for various aircraft types are seen outside at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
09 / 36
An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
10 / 36
An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
11 / 36
A view from the outside at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
12 / 36
An employee peers out of a regional aircraft at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
13 / 36
An Air Canada aircraft moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
14 / 36
An Air Canada aircraft is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
15 / 36
An Air Canada aircraft is refueled at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
16 / 36
An aircraft moves at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
17 / 36
Air Canada Express turbo props are seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
18 / 36
Visitors look at an aquarium inside Canada's Vancouver International Airport is seen in March 2018.
19 / 36
An Air New Zealand Boeing 777 is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
20 / 36
A KLM Airbus A330 moves past billowing clouds at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
21 / 36
Tails of Rouge, Air Canada's leisure unit, sit at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
22 / 36
An indoor nature walk at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
23 / 36
A display inside Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
24 / 36
An Air Canada aircraft lands at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
25 / 36
An Air Canada aircraft lands at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
26 / 36
An view from the control tower at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
27 / 36
A WestJet Boeing 737 is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
28 / 36
An Air Canada aircraft takes off into a dusk sky at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
29 / 36
Visitors watch airfield operations at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
30 / 36
A China Airlines aircraft lands at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
31 / 36
An Air Canada Express turboprop at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
32 / 36
Canada's Vancouver International Airport lights up at night in this photo from March 2018.
33 / 36
Canada's Vancouver International Airport lights up at night in this photo from March 2018.
34 / 36
An EVA Air jet is seen at Canada's Vancouver International Airport in March 2018.
35 / 36
Tails of various airlines are lined up at Canada's Vancouver International Airport during a night in March 2018.
36 / 36
Tails of various airlines are lined up at Canada's Vancouver International Airport during a night in March 2018.

March

#avgeek photo gallery: 30 cool aviation pics
01 / 49
A JetBlue Airbus tail is seen on an Airbus taxiing for takeoff while another company Airbus A320 lands at New York's JFK International Airport in January 2016.
02 / 49
An Airbus A320, A319, and A321 -- all in the colors of US Airways -- are seen at Phoenix Sky-Harbor Airport in May 2014.
03 / 49
US Airways' Airbus A319 and A320 jets are seen at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in May 2014.
04 / 49
A 'VIP' Airbus A319 lands at Farnborough, England, in July 2014.
05 / 49
A JetBlue Airbus A321 taxis after arriving to New York's JFK International Airport in January 2016.
06 / 49
US Airways, which has since merger with American, unveiled this Airbus A319 with a Pittsburgh Steelers paint scheme in September 2007.
07 / 49
The economy class cabin on Delta Air Line's new Airbus A321 is seen during the company's media day at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on April 29, 2016.
08 / 49
A British Airways Airbus A319 painted to commemorate London's 2012 Olympics takes off from London Heathrow in March 2016.
09 / 49