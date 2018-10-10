Photo tour: The world's 25 biggest cruise ships
1. Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas. Unveiled in March 2018, the 18-deck-high vessel measures 228,081 tons and can carry up to 6,680 passengers at full capacity.
The Ultimate Family Suite on Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas features two bedrooms and is chock full of fun zones.
Perfect Storm.
Among amusements, Symphony features the tallest slide at sea, called Ultimate Abyss.
2. Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas. Unveiled in 2016, Harmony is just a tad smaller than Symphony of the Seas at 226,963 tons.
Like Symphony of the Seas, Harmony features a giant water slide complex on its top deck along with multiple pool areas.
Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas is the third of four vessels in the line's Oasis Class. All four of the ships are more than 30% larger than the next largest cruise vessels.
Top-deck amusements on Harmony of the Seas also include two FlowRider surfing pools.
3. Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas. Unveiled in 2010, Allure is the second vessel in Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class and measures 225,282 tons.
Notably, while Allure of the Seas is slightly smaller than Symphony of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas, it can hold more passengers. It's total capacity is 6,780.
Allure of the Seas features one of the largest theaters at sea, capable of holding around 1,400 people.
The massive size of Allure of the Seas and its Oasis Class siblings is evident when strolling through their interior public areas. Each of the ships boasts a multi-deck mall-like area with shops, eateries and bars called the Royal Promenade.
4. Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas. Measuring 225,282 tons, Oasis was the world's largest ship when it debuted in 2009 but has been surpassed by its three later sisters.
Oasis of the Seas is 1,187 feet long, putting it within two inches of its older sibling Allure of the Seas.
Like all of the Oasis Class ships, Oasis of the Seas features an open-air 'central park' with eateries, bars and shops that features more than 10,000 plants including trees.
Oasis of the Seas has two large rock climbing rolls that overlook an an outdoor aqua theater.
Another line that has been rolling out bigger and boxier ships in recent years is MSC Cruises. Here, MSC Cruises' new MSC Meraviglia, the fourth largest cruise ship in the world.
In contrast to the sculptural raked stern found on Crystal Symphony, newer ships such as MSC Cruises' MSC Meraviglia often have sterns that are almost completely squared off. The boxy design allows for more interior public space and cabins.
The top deck of MSC Meraviglia as seen from near the front of the vessel on Deck 17.
The boxy look of MSC Meraviglia is a result of the enormous amount of public space that it offers, including a massive water park area on its top deck.
6. Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas. Unveiled in 2014, Quantum was the first of a new series of vessels at Royal Caribbean called the Quantum Class that measure 168,666 tons.
Among the most notable features of the Quantum Class is a mechanical arm with an observation pod that rises above the pool deck, offering passengers a bird's eye view.
Quantum of the Seas was the first cruise ship with a 'bionic bar' featuring a robot bartender. It's a feature now on several Royal Caribbean ships.
Designed to travel to parts of the world with inclement weather, Quantum of the Seas also is home to an expansive interior pool area.
7. Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas. Unveiled in 2015, the second ship in Royal Caribbean's Quantum Class series measures 168,666 tons.
Like Quantum, Anthem of the Seas is packed full of gee-whiz attractions.
Among the notable attractions on Anthem of the Seas and its sister ships is a skydiving simulator.
Royal Caribbean's Anthem of the Seas features some of the most elaborate suites at sea, including the two-deck-high, 1,640-square-foot Royal Loft Suite.
8. Royal Caribbean's Ovation of the Seas. Christened in 2016, Ovation is the third vessel in Royal Caribbean's Quantum Class and, like it's sisters, measure 168,666 tons.
Ovation of the Seas initially has been dedicated to the Chinese market and based in Tianjin, China.
Ovation of the Seas features more casino areas than its Quantum Class sisters in a nod to the specific interests of Chinese travelers.
Ovation of the Seas also offers more shopping than other Quantum Class ships, including a Cartier store.
9. Norwegian Bliss. Unveiled in April 2018, Norwegian Cruise Line's largest ship ever measures 168.028 tons.
Twenty decks high and 1,082 feet long, Bliss is the third vessel in Norwegian Cruise Line's Breakaway Plus Class.
The top of Norwegian Bliss is covered in fun zones including a main pool area with two large pools.
Towering over the main pool deck are two giant water slides, including the swirling Aqua Racer (shown here).
Norwegian Cruise Line's newest ship is the 3,883-passenger Norwegian Joy, which debuted in May 2017. The 167,725-ton vessel is the first at Norwegian custom designed for the Chinese market, and it sails in Asia.
Norwegian Joy's deck-top area has a zen garden feel.
While it may look boxy from the outside, Norwegian Bliss will boast a wide array of fun zones in its interior and deck-top spaces that include a two-deck-high racing track -- a first for a North American-based vessel.
Among the more unusual attractions on Norwegian Joy is the Galaxy Pavilion, which is home to virtual reality experiences, simulator rides and hover craft bumper cars.
The 164,600-ton Norwegian Escape is Norwegian Cruise Line's largest ship ever.
The Norwegian Escape's top deck is home to the Aqua Park, a family-friendly fun zone billed as one of the largest of its kind at sea.
Norwegian Cruise Line's new Norwegian Escape is home to a flurry-filled Snow Room that is designed to invigorate blood flow.
The scale of the hull art on today's mega-ships becomes clear when viewing this close-up photo of artist Guy Harvey near his signature on Norwegian Escape.
12. Royal Caribbean's Liberty of the Seas. Built in 2007, Liberty was the second of three vessels in Royal Caribbean's Freedom Class of ships. It measures 155,889 tons.
The top decks of Liberty of the Seas are chock full of amusements including this watery play zone for kids.
Royal Caribbean's Freedom Class ships including Liberty of the Seas are among more than a dozen Royal Caribbean vessels with a FlowRider surfing pool.
Liberty of the Seas also offers miniature golf, a staple of Royal Caribbean ships.
13. Norwegian Epic. Unveiled in 2010, this one-off Norwegian Cruise Line ship measures 155,873 tons.
Norwegian Epic had one of the biggest water parks on a cruise ship ever at the time of its debut.
Among the notable features on Norwegian Epic is a bowling alley. Bowling is offered on several Norwegian Cruise Line ships.
Like several other Norwegian Cruise Line ships, Norwegian Epic has a private pool are for passengers staying in top suites.
14. Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas. Christened in 2006, Freedom of the Seas was the biggest cruise ship in the world at the time. It measures 154,407 tons.
A view of the Royal Promenade on Freedom of the Seas, home to many shops and restaurants onboard, as well as the "DreamWorks Move it, Move it Parade."
Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas also boasts an ice rink, which offers skate rentals to guests.
Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas offers an H2O zone water park.
15. Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas. Dating to 2008, Independence measures 154,407 tons, the same as sister ship Freedom of the Seas.
Like other large Royal Caribbean ships, Independence of the Seas offers a wide range of deck-top fun zones including a kiddie splash area.
The main restaurant on Royal Caribbean's Independence of the Seas can hold more than 1,000 passengers at a time.
Like other Freedom Class ships, Independence of the Seas features a soaring rock climbing wall on one of its top decks.
16. MSC Seaside. Unveiled in 2017, this Florida-based MSC Cruises measures 153,516 tons.
MSC Seaside was specifically designed with a Miami Beach-style to match its permanent home in Miami. While MSC Cruises is based in Europe, the ship is aimed at the American market.
MSC Seaside features all the trappings of a major mega-resort including swirling water slides and other fun zones.
The soaring atrium at the center of MSC Seaside's interior areas.
Also boasting an explosion of color on its hull is Asia-based Dream Cruises' other ship, the Genting Dream. It debuted in late 2016.
In addition to a colorful hull, the Genting Dream can do this.
An explosion of color seems to have been the design brief for the hull art of Asian line Dream Cruises' latest ship, World Dream. It began sailing out of the Chinese port of Guangzhou in November.
A flock of cows appear to be unimpressed of the cruise ship 'World Dream' departing on the Ems river in Papenburg, northern Germany on Sept. 17, 2017. The vessel, built for the Chinese shipping company 'Dream Cruises', measures 335 meters in length and is due to pass the Ems river towards the North Sea backwards over a distance of more than 30 kilometers. The 'World Dream' will operate on the Asian market.
19. Queen Mary 2. Unveiled in 2004, this grand ocean liner was the world's largest passenger ship at the time of its debut, and its arrival marked a comeback for the storied Cunard Line. It measures 149,215 tons.
Designed with a sleek profile and wave-piercing bow, Queen Mary 2 is purpose-built to offer trans-Atlantic crossings like the ocean liners of old.
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. Following the ship’s refurbishment or “remastering,” the interiors look better than ever. Passengers embark the QM2 via the Grand Lobby, which was given new carpeting and a more open floor plan after the removal of a pair of panoramic elevators.
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. One of the grandest dining rooms at sea, the Britannia Restaurant is for the majority of QM2’s passengers occupying standard category staterooms. It features a massive tapestry depicting the QM2 in New York harbor and a soaring skylight.
20. Norwegian Breakaway. Unveiled in 2013, this 145,655-ton ship was the first of Norwegian Cruise Line's Breakaway Class of vessels. It features hull art designed by artist Peter Max.
Norwegian Breakaway was one of the first Norwegian Cruise Line ships with studio cabins for single travelers. The concept debuted in Norwegian Epic.
The hub of Norwegian Breakaway's interior spaces is a three-deck-high atrium-like space.
Norwegian Breakaway offers a large water park area with multiple water slides.
21. Norwegian Getaway. A sister ship to Norwegian Breakaway, Getaway measures an identical 145,655 tons and carries 3,963 passengers at double occupancy.
Christened in 2014, Norwegian Getaway features a massive mural on its hull with swirling motifs designed by Miami artist David "Lebo" Le Batard.
Like other recent Norwegian Cruise Line ships, Norwegian Getaway offers a massive water park area on its top deck along with pools and other fun zones.
The interior areas of Norwegian Getaway are filled with eateries, bars and nightspots including a special-effects laden house of magic called the Illusionarium.
22. Majestic Princess. At 144,216 tons, Majestic Princess is the latest and largest vessel in Princess Cruises' new Royal Class of ships. It began sailing in 2017.
Initially custom-built for the Chinese market, Majestic Princess offers a large casino and extensive shopping offerings, features that appeal to travelers based in China.
Among the allures of Majestic Princess is a large pool that can be covered with a glass roof during inclement weather.
Among attractions added to Majestic Princess to appeal to the Chinese market is an area with karaoke rooms.
Another line that has gotten more bold with hull art in recent years is UK-based P&O Cruises. Aimed at the British market, the line has literally wrapped itself in the British flag with its recent hull art. Here, P&O Cruises' 2015-built flagship Britannia.
Paul Brown, left, captain of the new cruise ship Britannia, shows off the ship to Queen Elizabeth II on March 10 at Ocean Cruise Terminal in Southampton, England.
The scale of the British flag painted on the sides of P&O Cruises' Britannia was evident when Britain's Queen Elizabeth II stood near the vessel at its March 10, 2015 christening.
atrium
24. Royal Princess. Dating to 2013, Royal Princess was the first of Princess Cruises' Royal Class of ships. It measures 142,714 tons.
The Royal Class of ships at Princess Cruises are the line's largest ever and have a capacity for more than 3,500 passengers at double occupancy.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arriving for the christening ceremony of Princess Cruises' Royal Princess on June 13, 2013.
Like Skywalkers aboard Grand Princess, the big-ticket item aboard Royal Princess and Regal Princess was the Skywalk.
Princess Cruises' newest ship, the 3,560-passenger Regal Princess, debuted in May 2014 in the Mediterranean.
The original cast of The Love Boat (right to left: Jill Whelan, Gavin MacLeod, Lauren Tewes, Bernie Kopell, Ted Lange and Fred Grandy) will serve as godparents to the Regal Princess.
Both Regal Princess and Royal Princess are classy, welcoming ships with plenty of public rooms.
As with the Piazza on the Royal Princess, the Piazza on the Regal Princess is 50% larger than similar spaces on previous Princess ships and features natural lighting from curving walls of glass facing the sea.
Coming soon: The list of 25 biggest cruise ships will be changing in June 2018 when a new MSC Cruises ship, MSC Seaside, is christened. Now under construction in Italy, it will measure about 154,000 tons, putting it at No. 17 in the rankings.
Coming soon: The list of the 25 largest cruise ships will change yet again in November 2018 with the debut of German line Aida Cruises' Aidanova. Measuring more than 180,000 tons, the vessel will be the largest ever for Aida and one of the five biggest cruise ships ever built by any line. It is shown here under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.
A New York man has been charged with strangling and suffocating his girlfriend on a cruise ship, according to federal prosecutors. 

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York on Wednesday alleged Carlos Batista Jr. of Elmhurst, New York, "grabbed, dragged, pushed and pulled" his girlfriend through the hallway of a vessel sailing from New York to the Bahamas on Sept. 8 after an argument.

When the woman screamed for help, Batista allegedly covered her mouth and restricted her breathing, at one point causing her body to go limp, according to a summary of the case released Wednesday by federal prosecutors.  

The indictment alleges Batista dragged the woman into his cabin and continued to assault her until others on the ship, responding to the woman's screaming, were able to open the cabin door. Prosecutors say Batista was found with his arm around the woman's neck.

Batista has been charged with one count of assault of a spouse, intimate partner or dating partner by strangling or suffocating, according to prosecutors. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years.  

The U.S. Attorney's Office did not name the cruise ship on which the alleged assault took place. 

USA TODAY has not been able to reach Batista for comment. 

No. 25: American Queen. American Queen Steamboat Company's 3,707-gt, 436-passenger American Queen is not only the largest, most lavish riverboat of all time, it is a remarkably convincing avatar of those gingerbread-filigreed, high-fallutin' steamboats of the Mark Twain era.
No. 25: American Queen. Built in 1995, the American Queen is powered by a genuine steam engine that propels its massive wooden paddlewheel along the Mississippi, Ohio and Cumberland rivers that it calls home.
No. 25: American Queen. American Queen’s interiors are fitted with lavish wood paneling, brass fixtures, ornate chandeliers, hammered tin ceilings and museum-quality Americana.
No. 25: American Queen. Unlike the steamboats of yore, the five-deck American Queen boasts modern cruise ship comforts like air conditioning, some private balconies, a wading pool and gym, epicurean dining and lavish entertainment in a double-deck show lounge.
No. 24: SS Legacy. Seattle-based UnCruise’s 1,472-gt, 88-passenger SS Legacy is also an avatar from of a bygone era -- in its case, the steamers that used to ply the coastal waterways of the U.S. Built in 1988 as the Pilgrim Belle, the ship looks better than ever in UnCruise’s smart gold and black livery.
No. 24: SS Legacy. Despite the “SS” in its name, the SS Legacy is actually a diesel-powered cruise ship ideally suited for the Columbia and Snake rivers of the Pacific Northwest. With its vertical prow, layer cake superstructure, stovepipe funnel and sheltered promenades, the quaint ship blends in nicely with the scenic places it visits.
No. 24: SS Legacy.While not as finely finished as the American Queen, the SS Legacy boasts interiors with hammered tin ceilings, dark wood veneers, chandeliers and floral soft fittings that pay homage to Victorian-era coastal liners.
No. 23: MV Adriana. Before the cruise ship boom inspired by “The Love Boat” television series in the late 1970s, there was a fleet of pocket-sized, yacht-like vessels cruising the Mediterranean. One of the last survivors of this era is Adriana Cruises' MV Adriana. This little lady has a sleek, well-balanced profile with a sharply raked bow, sheer (a lengthwise curvature that dips slightly amidships), a sculpted, finned funnel and a rounded cruiser spoon stern.
No. 23: Adriana. Perhaps the most obscure of all the cruise ships on this list, the 4,490-gt, 350-guest Adriana was built for now-defunct Hellenic Mediterranean Lines as the Aquarius, way back in 1972. It is now owned by St. Kitts and Nevis-registered Adriana Cruises, offering year-round sailings from Port of Spain, Trinidad, to the Grenadines.
No. 23: MV Adriana. Adriana’s interiors have been revamped in recent years and now exude a nautical feel accented with rustic wood tones. This ship offers an informal, old-fashioned, budget cruise experience without all the bells, whistles and dining options of typical modern cruise ships.
No. 22: Oceania Class. Oceania Cruises' 1,262-guest, 66,000-gt Oceania Class twins, the 2011-built Marina and the 2012-built Riviera (shown), are among today’s more fetching cruise ships. Although their sterns are a bit overbuilt and they lack promenades, they look their best from a 3/4 bow vantage with their long bows and pleasingly proportioned, curvaceous superstructures.
No. 22: Oceania Class. The Marina (shown) and Riviera are modest-sized and thoughtfully designed, offering multiple dining venues, numerous and varied public spaces that include a spacious observation lounge, beautifully appointed staterooms and impressive art collections curated by Oceania Cruises’ CEO Frank Del Rio.
No. 22: Oceania Class. The Oceania Class ships have an especially nice teak-lined and fountain-enhanced midships pool area at the base of a tall, conical funnel. These ships score extra points for their fine exterior detailing.
No. 22: Oceania Class. The upmarket Marina and Riviera have been fitted with high-quality interiors that are more elegant than edgy or trendsetting. Their reception lobbies boast a grand, double helix staircase with iron and glass railings, marble surfacing and a Lalique crystal table.
No. 22: Oceania Class. Pleasingly circular and elliptical forms are employed throughout the Marina and Riviera. They are especially evident in the crystal lighting of their multi-tiered main dining rooms.
No. 21: Club Med Class. Two sail-enhanced, diesel-powered ships that were originally conceived for Windstar Cruises and completed for Club Med Cruises now operate as Windstar Cruises' Wind Surf (shown) and Club Med Cruises Club Med 2.
No. 21: Club Med Class. Club Med 2 (shown) and Wind Surf boast four computer-operated masts that tower above their long, pointed bowsprits and winged, forward-situated funnels. In addition to having two swimming pools, water sports marinas unfold from their nicely rounded sterns.
No. 21: Club Med Class. At 14,745 gt and with a capacity for 310 guests, the recently revamped Windsurf, which was built in 1989 as the Club Med 1, boasts tiers of beautiful teak decks that are ideal for sunning and al fresco dining.
No. 21: Club Med Class. The 1992-built Club Med 2 is marketed in France and offers an active, French-themed cruise experience.
No. 21: Club Med Class. Club Med 2’s recently refitted, bright and airy interiors are infused with natural light.
No. 20: The original “R” ships. Eight identical, 30,277-gt, 684-guest ships were completed for now-defunct Renaissance Cruises between 1998 and 2001. Two of these nicely proportioned ships look especially nice in their deep blue-hulled livery for Royal Caribbean-owned Azamara Club Cruises: the Azamara Journey (ex R Six) and Azamara Quest (ex R Seven, shown).
No. 20: The original “R” ships. Upscale Oceania Cruises operates four of the former R ships (Insignia, ex R One, shown; Regatta, ex R Two; Nautica, ex R Five and Sirena, ex R Four).
No. 20: The original “R” ships. Carnival Corp. owns two of the R ships, including the successor to the original “Love Boat," Princess Cruises’ Pacific Princess (ex R Three, shown) and Fathom Cruises Adonia (ex-R Eight), the latter to be transferred back into the fold of British-based P&O Cruises when Fathom ceases operations later this year.
No. 20: The original “R” ships. These ships provide an intimate alternative to mega-ship cruising but still offer a number of big-ship perks like a well-equipped spa, a large lido and pool area, as well as multiple dining venues.
No. 20: The original “R” ships. All eight R ships were originally fitted out with identical Edwardian and Georgian-themed decor, but recent makeovers have given each their own distinctive interior look. This is the newly redone Horizons observation lounge aboard Oceania’s Sirena.
No. 20: The original “R” ships. All of the ex-R ships boast a grand staircase and lobby that evokes the great early 20th-century liners like the Mauretania, Aquitania and Titanic.
No. 19: MV Lofoten. The hard-working MV Lofoten is one of the longest continually serving major passenger ships, having operated on the regularly scheduled Hurtigruten or Norwegian coastal run since it was built in 1964.
No. 19: MV Lofoten. Shown in its original livery, the splendidly proportioned Lofoten measures 2,621-gt and can carry up to 149 berthed passengers with additional space for 251 on deck. This modest but handsome liner can also carry up to 708 cubic meters of cargo.
No. 19: MV Lofoten. Lofoten’s interiors boast magnificent old-world craftsmanship and wood paneling. In 2001, it was declared a protected ship by the Norwegian Director General of Historic Monuments.
No. 19: MV Lofoten. Lofoten’s observation lounge has much of its original paneling and furnishing. Since it sails only in Norwegian waters, the ship is exempt from international Safety of Life at Sea fire regulations that prohibit wood construction on overnight passenger ships.
No. 19: MV Lofoten. The Lofoten’s Dining Room is another beautifully preserved time capsule space with original wooden paneling and artwork.
No 18: Silver Shadow Class. Silversea is a deluxe cruise line with a fleet of nine all-inclusive luxury and expedition ships that includes the sleek, 2000-built Silver Shadow (shown) and 2001-built Silver Whisper.
No 18: Silver Shadow Class. The Silver Shadow and Silver Whisper measure 28,258-gt and carry a mere 382 guests, giving them a passenger space ratio of 73 that ranks them among the most spacious cruise ships in the world. They are also the line’s most handsome ships, sporting nicely flared bows and low, streamlined superstructures.
No 18: Silver Shadow Class. The Silver Shadow and Whisper are elegantly appointed with comfortable, homey, understated public spaces.
No 18: Silver Shadow Class. The spacious dining rooms on the Shadow and Whisper evoke an Old World ambiance with their recessed lighting, crystal chandeliers, muted color schemes and parquet woodwork.
No 18: Silver Shadow Class. The Silver Shadow and Whisper are all-suite ships with some of the largest staterooms on the seven seas.
No. 17: Windstar’s Power Yachts. Now owned by Seattle-based Windstar Cruises, this yacht-like trio of ships has a uniquely futuristic and pleasing profile. The 1989-built Star Breeze (ex Seabourn Spirit, shown), 1988-built Star Pride (ex Seabourn Pride) and 1992-built Star Legend (ex Seabourn Legend) measure 9,975 gt and carry 208 guests.
No. 17: Windstar’s Power Yachts. Oslo-based architects Yran and Storbratten have given these sleek vessels a graceful, nuanced look topped with unique funnel casings that did not translate as well on the ships’ much larger, 32,000-gt replacements, the Seabourn Odyssey class. Shown here, just months before its sale to Windstar is the Seabourn Spirit, now Star Breeze.
No. 17: Windstar’s Power Yachts. The Power Yachts have teak-lined midships lido areas that are sheltered from the wind. They are ideal for sunning, deck parties and Windstar’s legendary al fresco buffets.
No. 17: Windstar’s Power Yachts. Upon delivery to Windstar, the three Power Yachts were completely refurbished with a contemporary new interior look. This is the AmphorA Restaurant onboard the Star Breeze.
No. 16: Celebrity Solstice Class. If this list were based solely on interior design and layout, Celebrity Cruises’ five-member Solstice Class ships would rank much closer to the pole position. However, their powerful and dynamic, wedge-like profiles are considerably more Darth Vader than Grace Kelley.
No. 16: Celebrity Solstice Class. This “most impressive” 122,000--gt, 2,850-guest quintet includes the 2008-built Celebrity Solstice, the 2009-built Celebrity Equinox, the 2010-built Celebrity Eclipse, the 2011-built Celebrity Silhouette (shown) and slightly larger 2012-built Celebrity Reflection.
No. 16: Celebrity Solstice Class. Even their mega-ship proportions cannot overwhelm a magnificent midships pool area that blends classic forms with fountains and a Space Age finish. They also boast a park-like Lawn Club with real grass, situated between their finely sculpted smokestacks and a solar panel-topped, glass-enclosed indoor pool area.
No. 16: Celebrity Solstice Class. The Solstice Class ships boast some of the most spectacular observation lounges ever put to sea. Their interiors are the product of no less than seven design teams that have been curated and supervised by parent company Royal Caribbean’s Executive VP of Maritime and Newbuild, Harri Kulovaara.
No. 16: Celebrity Solstice Class. Hospitality architect Adam Tihany made his sea-going debut with the Solstice Class main dining rooms. In the Celebrity Solstice’s Grand Epernay, the ceiling appears to rest atop a network of supports that resemble a rib cage. Meanwhile, a double-deck wine cellar emulating a ship’s prow opposes the grand staircase in its center.
No. 15: MV Crystal Symphony. Crystal Cruises’ 1995-built, 51,044-gt, 922-guest Crystal Symphony is a slightly amended version of the 1990-built Crystal Harmony cruise ship that launched Crystal Cruises. It remains one of the prettiest of today’s vessels with a sharply raked bow, sleek lines and relatively low, well-proportioned superstructure.
No. 15: MV Crystal Symphony. The ulra-luxe Symphony has simple but refined detailing that holds up at every angle, thanks to the guiding hand of the legendary, late marine architect Robert Tillberg.
No. 15: MV Crystal Symphony. The Crystal Symphony will be getting a top-to-bottom interior make-over later this year but its original decor is nonetheless understated and restrained, resisting the “more is better” trend favored by some of Crystal’s luxury cruise line competitors. At the heart of the ship is a skylight-topped atrium with a water fountain.
No. 14: MV Asuka II. This unique, 50,142-gt, 960-guest ship caters exclusively to the deluxe Japanese cruise market. If its profile looks familiar, that is because it was once a staple in U.S.-based cruising and ranked at the top of the luxury cruise tier.
No. 14: MV Asuka II. The Asuka II is, of course, the former Crystal Harmony, the ship that launched Crystal Cruises in 1990. Although very similar to the Crystal Symphony, the Harmony’s funnel was situated slightly farther forward and the angle of its superstructure was more pronounced, making it the slightly more pretty of the pair.
No. 14: MV Asuka II. As built, the Harmony’s Robert Tillberg-designed interiors were the latest in Scandinavian elegance and refinement, albeit with a slightly Art Deco flourish.
No. 14: MV Asuka II. Since 2005, the ex-Crystal Harmony has been sailing for Crystal’s former parent company, NYK Line (Nippon Yusen Kaisha), which is one of today’s biggest container shipping conglomerates. Prior to World War II, NYK was one of the world’s largest passenger shipping lines but now it operates just one cruise ship.
No. 13: Wind Star Class. Windstar Cruises 1986-built Wind Star (shown) and 1988-built Wind Spirit were part of a trio that included the 1988-built Wind Song, which was deliberately sunk after an engine room fire in 2003. These 5,307-gt, 159-guest ships were the first all-new sail-enhanced major cruise ships to be built in decades.
No. 13: Wind Star Class. With their racy, low profiles, tall, slender funnels and pronounced bowsprits, these ships even look beautiful with their stern marinas extended and without their sails unfurled. They have shallow drafts that enable them to visit off-the-beaten-track hamlets like Monemvasia in Greece.
No. 13: Wind Star Class. Under their canopy of sails, the Wind Star and Wind Spirit have gorgeous teak decks, a wading pool bordered by a Jacuzzi and skylights that infuse their interiors with natural light.
No. 13: Wind Star Class. After Windstar was purchased by new owners, Xanterra Resorts, the ships were given extensive refits with an elegant, contemporary new look that replaced the nautically themed stylings of renowned original designer Marc Held. This is the Wind Star’s AmphorA Restaurant.
No. 12: Royal Clipper. Styled after the five-masted sailing ship Preussen of 1902, Star Clipper’s 5,000-gt, 227-guest Royal Clipper is a hybrid diesel/sailing ship that currently ranks in the Guiness World Records as the world’s largest passenger sailing ship.
No. 12: Royal Clipper. With its 56,000 square feet of sails unfurled, the Royal Clipper is an awe-inspiring sight. Unlike the Windstar and Club Med vessels that combine modern aesthetics with sails, the Royal Clipper is very much a throwback to the pre-steam era of windjammers. Despite that, underneath the convincing exterior beats the heart of a very advanced vessel.
No. 12: Royal Clipper. Royal Clipper’s impeccably scrubbed teak deck areas are filled with winches, ropes, bollards and capstans. They are also home to three wading pools and an al fresco bar. On the Royal Clipper, guests have the unique opportunities of climbing the mast or into the bowsprit net to dangle over the surging sea.
No. 12: Royal Clipper. The Royal Clipper’s interior evokes an almost Jules Verne vibe with a three-deck atrium topped with a skylight that is actually the glass bottom of the ship’s largest pool. At the atrium’s base is the Restaurant, while the mid-level balcony features murals by artist Rainer Maria Latzke.
No. 12: Royal Clipper. Other spaces on the Royal Clipper exude an Old World ambiance, such as the Library with its mahogany-toned paneling and cabinetry, brass-framed windows, brass lamps and tufted leather settees.
No. 11: Disney Dream Class. At 129,690 gt.,Disney’s two largest vessels, the 2011-built Disney Dream and its twin, the 2012-built Disney Fantasy, are extraordinarily handsome vessels whose profiles are inspired by the streamlined, triple-funneled liner Normandie of 1934.
No. 11: Disney Dream Class. Were they just a deck or two “shorter” and without the clutter of the AquaDuck water coasters on their upper decks, the mega ships would surely rank even higher for their powerful profiles. Note the long bow and faux sheer created by dipping the hull’s black paintwork down towards the center of the ship.
No. 11: Disney Dream Class. The two giant, black-topped crimson funnels certainly have their share of “Normandie-ness” but one wonders why Disney’s architects didn’t just give the Dream and Fantasy three stacks to achieve the ultimate effect.
No. 11: Disney Dream Class. What is evident in every aspect of the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy’s design and construction is the attention to detail. Even something as incidental as the tubing on the AquaDuck lends itself to close scrutiny. Clearly, no expense was spared in building these ships.
No. 11: Disney Dream Class. Keeping in mind that these vessels are as much floating family amusement parks as they are cruise ships, their interiors are nonetheless impressive, employing quality elements such as crystal, brass, marble and ultra-plush carpeting.
No. 10: MV Prinsendam. Holland America Line’s smallest ship, the 38,848-gt, 740-guest Prinsendam, is nicknamed “The Elegant Explorer." Were it not for a less-than-flattering block of cabins added to its stern in recent years, it may have ranked even higher on this list.
No. 10: MV Prinsendam. The Prinsendam was built in 1988 as the Royal Viking Sun for Royal Viking Line, which at the time was one of the world’s most deluxe cruise lines. In a few ways, the Royal Viking Sun was a smaller prototype of Viking Cruises' new Viking Ocean class of ships, with its long clipper bow and streamlined funnel casing.
No. 10: MV Prinsendam. Although Prinsendam is the oldest ship in the HAL fleet and lacks the amenities and multiple dining options of the line’s newest vessels, it enjoys a fiercely loyal repeat guest following, thanks to its modest size and now-classic features like teak-lined decks, a panoramic observation lounge and a full wraparound promenade deck.
No. 10: MV Prinsendam. In recent years, Holland America has refreshed the Prinsendam’s understated public spaces with new furnishing and soft fittings.
No. 9: Royal Viking Trio. That one, let alone all three, of these ultra-sleek, first-generation cruise ships is still in active service is a testament to their once-innovative and still strikingly beautiful design. U.K.-based Fred. Olsen Cruises operates two of the original Royal Viking Line ships, the 1972-built Black Watch (ex-Royal Viking Star, shown) and the 1973-built Boudicca (ex-Royal Viking Sea).
No. 9: Royal Viking Trio. As built, the three nearly identical sister ships measured 22,000 gt and carried 539 passengers. Their ultra-raked clipper bows, streamlined superstructures, QE2-inspired funnel casings and terraced afterdecks were signature features of their time. With their light, airy Scandinavian interiors and modern artwork, they were the ultimate luxury cruise ships of the day.
No. 9: Royal Viking Trio. Between 1981 and 1983, the three sisters were expanded with 91-foot midsections that increased their tonnage to 28,221 gt and passenger capacity to 820. After leaving the Royal Viking fold, all three ships have gone on to a variety of incarnations.
No. 9: Royal Viking Trio. After numerous refits, Fred. Olsen Cruises’ Black Watch looks as good as ever and maintains a very loyal following. The ship has just emerged from a multi-million pound refit that should keep it going for many more years. This is the Black Watch’s revamped Glentanar Restaurant.
No. 9: Royal Viking Trio. Fred. Olsen’s Boudicca is also enjoying a very healthy career in British-based cruising. The former Royal Viking Sea, shown here passing Scotland’s Dunnet Head, looks stunning in Fred Olsen’s dark gray hull livery.
No. 9: Royal Viking Trio. The third of the original Royal Viking trio sails on as Phoenix Seereisen’s Albatros for the German market. Like its Fred. Olsen-owned sisters, the well-maintained Albatros enjoys a devoted following.
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. U.K.-based Cruise and Maritime Voyages’ classic 22,080-gt, 820-passenger Marco Polo has come a long way from its origins as a Soviet-era trans-oceanic liner. For a short while when it was cruising out of U.S. ports in the mid-1970s, it was rumored to be a "spy ship."
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. The second of five nearly identical sister liners named for Russian poets, Marco Polo was built in 1965 as the Alexandr Pushkin for Soviet-owned and operated Baltic Shipping Company. The handsome vessel was sold to newly formed Orient Lines in 1991 and completely rebuilt for their expedition cruise service.
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. Sturdy East German construction and an ice-strengthened bow have served the Marco Polo well on its globe-trotting journeys. In 2010, it began operating for Cruise and Maritime Voyages and continues to do so with a loyal following.
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. The Marco Polo is one of the last large active passenger ships in the world with tangible elements of sheer (lengthwise curvature) and camber (side-to-side curvature). What it lacks in newfangled amenities, it more than makes up for in visual appeal and Old World character.
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. The ship’s aft decks were rebuilt with a wonderful series of terraces that form an outdoor amphitheater overlooking the stern.
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. Marco Polo’s interiors all date from the early 1990s and feature an Art Deco-inspired look courtesy of Greek interior designer Michalis Katzourakis. This is the ship’s Seven Continents Restaurant.
No. 8: MV Marco Polo. Marco Polo’s original Sulzer diesel engines were so solidly constructed and well-maintained that even after over 50 years of hard use, they still function beautifully. They are the key to the ship’s longevity and success.
No. 7: Star Flyer Class. Star Clipper’s sailing yachts Star Flyer (shown) and Star Clipper, built in 1991 and 1992 respectively, are a striking pair of 2,298-gt, 170-guest, four-masted barquentines, the first designed to carry passengers since 1912.
No. 7: Star Flyer Class. Like their larger fleetmate Royal Clipper, the Star Flyer and Star Clipper have teak decks that brim with sailing gear and ropes. They also sport a pair of wading pools, an outdoor bar and a generous amount of sunning space.
No. 7: Star Flyer Class. Although their sails are augmented with Caterpillar diesels in order to maintain a set schedule, in every other aspect, these are true tall ships.
No. 7: Star Flyer Class. As with the Royal Clipper, Star Flyer and Star Clipper guests have access to a long bowsprit where they can dangle over a swelling sea. Guests can also climb to the mast platform.
No. 7: Star Flyer Class. The Star Flyer and Star Clipper were fitted out with a convincingly vintage interior look that boasts dark wood tones, heavy wooden-framed furnishings and brass fixtures. Their libraries even boast a marble and brass fireplace mantel.
No. 6: MV Nordstjernen. The 2,191-gt, 149-guest Nordstjernen is the real thing, an active vintage liner and not a modern-day reproduction. This splendidly handsome and well-preserved vessel operates on summer charter service for its former owners, Hurtigruten, on cruises from Norway’s northernmost Svalbard archipelago.
No. 6: MV Nordstjernen. The Nordstjernen, shown in a vintage postcard view, was built in 1956 for now-defunct Bergen Steamship Company’s regularly scheduled Norwegian coastal or Hurtigruten service. In 2012, it was sold to present owners Vestland Rederi, and sent to Poland for a complete restoration.
No. 6: MV Nordstjernen. Now back in its original livery, the Nordstjernen is a true stunner. In 2012, it joined its 1964-built fleetmate Lofoten with “protected” status designation from the Norwegian Directorate for Cultural Heritage.
No. 6: MV Nordstjernen. The Nordstjernen’s paintwork and teak decks are absolutely immaculate.
No. 6: MV Nordstjernen. The ship’s public spaces have all been refreshed with new soft fittings but retain their original vintage feel. The forward lounge boasts carved wooden panels by the late Paul Rene Gauguin, grandson of the famed painter.
No. 6: MV Nordstjernen. Nordstjernen’s forward staircase boasts a large panel of a “merhorse” by Paul Rene Gauguin. Note the surrounding paneling and vintage fixtures.
No. 5: Sovereign Class. Royal Caribbean’s groundbreaking Sovereign Class were the first built-from-scratch mega cruise ships. The initial ship in the series, which now sails as Spanish-based Pullmantur Cruises’ blue-hulled Sovereign, was introduced in 1988 as the Sovereign of the Seas.
No. 5: Sovereign Class. The largest cruise ship in the world when built, the Sovereign of the Seas measured 73,192 gt and could carry 2,800 passengers. Designed by the late Njal Eide, the ship featured gracious curves and a stern inspired by that of the still-influential, 1934-built French liner Normandie.
No. 5: Sovereign Class. The Sovereign of the Seas was followed in 1990 by the slightly larger, 73,937-gt Monarch of the Seas. Compared to what would follow, these ships were especially good-looking with their long bows, terraced superstructures and clean lines.
No. 5: Sovereign Class. The Monarch of the Seas was transferred to Royal Caribbean’s Pullmantur Cruises division in 2013 and currently sails for the Spanish-speaking market as the blue-hulled Monarch.
No. 5: Sovereign Class. The Sovereign Class ships boasted a huge midships lido area for their time, with two large pools. They also had Royal Caribbean’s trademark Viking Crown Lounge, a 360-degree space enclosed in full-length glass panels cantilevered from their funnels.
No. 5: Sovereign Class. Architecturally, the Sovereign Class set a new bar in modern cruise ship design, employing dynamic, streamlined shapes and utilizing numerous skylights to help infuse their interior spaces with natural light.
No. 5: Sovereign Class.The third ship in the Sovereign Class, the 73,941-gt Majesty of the Seas, was introduced in 1992. A proposed transfer to Pullmantur in 2016 was called off and the ship continues to sail for Royal Caribbean. Once the largest cruise ship in the world, it is now one of the oldest and smallest in the Royal Caribbean fleet, barely a third the size of the line’s 225,282-gt Oasis Class ships.
No. 4: Viking Ocean Class. Expectations were high when longtime river stalwart Viking Cruises announced its first ocean-going cruise ships way back in 2013. The line had already set a new bar with its innovative Longship Class river vessels but the 47,800-gt, 930-guest Ocean Class ships, ushered in by the 2015-built Viking Star (shown) may be even better.
No. 4: Viking Ocean Class. The identical Viking Star and 2016-built Viking Sea (shown) will be followed this year with the Viking Sky and Viking Sun and in 2018 and 2019 with the Viking Spirit and an unnamed sister. Their gorgeous exteriors feature long clipper bows inspired by the legendary Stella Polaris cruise ship of 1927, gently terraced superstructures and racily streamlined funnels (see Prinsendam). Their modest dimensions contain nuances of curvature and a symphony of well-integrated angles to please the most discerning eye.
No. 4: Viking Ocean Class. The Viking Ocean ships offer an upmarket cruise experience with included excursions and Internet, drinks at lunch and dinner and numerous other perks that are covered in the fare. The midships pool, which can be enclosed with a sliding glass dome, looks like that of an upscale resort with its terraced levels and designer deck chairs.
No. 4: Viking Ocean Class. Viking Ocean ships get an extra nod for having unfettered forward-facing observation decks, a fully encircling promenade deck and an infinity pool that overlooks the ship’s wake.
No. 4: Viking Ocean Class. In an era where many cruise lines are relegating all forward-facing space to revenue-generating cabins and spas, Viking bucks the trend with a spectacular double-deck observation lounge that provides some of the best views at sea. And the decor is stunning, with top-notch furnishings and a pair of moss gardens.
No. 3: Disney Magic Class. One doesn’t even have to be a Disney fan to appreciate the beautiful ships Disney Cruise Line “imagined” with its 83,338-gt, 2,700-guest, 1998-built Disney Magic (shown) and 1999-built Disney Wonder. They convincingly evoke the great trans-Atlantic liners with their long bows, twin funnels (note how the aft funnel is slight taller) and dynamically coordinated angles and curves.
No. 3: Disney Magic Class. Externally, the Disney Magic and Wonder are especially appealing for their relatively low, sleek profiles, which make the Disney Dream Class seem a bit overbuilt by comparison. While the pair is identical in form and layout, the Magic’s interiors have an Art Deco theme, versus the Wonder’s Art Nouveau trappings.
No. 3: Disney Magic Class. Following a recent refit, both ships’ sterns were somewhat spoiled with the addition of a ducktail, or sponson, that helps maximize their hydrodynamic efficiency.
No. 3: Disney Magic Class. For comparison, here is a view of the Wonder before its stern was modified.
No. 3: Disney Magic Class. Like the great liners of the past, the Disney ships have wonderful, fully encircling, teak-lined promenade decks.
No. 3: Disney Magic Class. Guests enter via a soaring lobby with ornate bronze railings (note the Mickey Mouse insets), polished marble and plush carpets. On the Wonder (shown), there is a sculpture of Ariel, the title character from "The Little Mermaid." Both ships are segregated into adults-, family- and kids-only zones.
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. If that iconic orange and black funnel were just a few feet taller, Cunard Line’s mighty Queen Mary 2 might well have topped this list. Alas, since the entire ship needs to clear New York’s Verrazano Narrows Bridge, it’s probably best that it remains just as it is.
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. This magnificent QM2 doesn’t just emulate the look of a great liner, it actually is one, beginning with a powerful-looking, long bow, that has been reinforced to forge the most challenging of seas. Its deep draft, taller hull-to-superstructure ratio and high maximum speed (30 knots) lend themselves to crossings as well as globe-trotting cruise service.
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. Fresh from a multi-million dollar refit that saw the addition of new cabins and the complete refurbishment of all deck areas and public spaces, the 2,961-guest, 151,800-gt Queen Mary 2 is more splendid than ever. The only regularly scheduled trans-Atlantic liner in service between New York and Southampton, it continues a tradition that began with Cunard’s RMS Britannia of 1840.
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. Built in 2003, decades after the jumbo jet decimated the ocean liner, the Queen Mary 2 takes much of its inspiration from past Cunard ships like its namesake, the first Queen Mary of 1936, the first Queen Elizabeth of 1940 and the ship that replaced them both, the recently retired Queen Elizabeth 2 of 1968.
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. The Queen Mary 2 has acres of open teak deck and a beautifully terraced stern with two large pools that overlook the ship’s wake. It also has a fully encircling promenade deck with cushioned teak deck chairs, multiple forward observation terraces and a pool that can be covered by a sliding glass dome in inclement weather.
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. Following the ship’s refurbishment or “remastering,” the interiors look better than ever. Passengers embark the QM2 via the Grand Lobby, which was given new carpeting and a more open floor plan after the removal of a pair of panoramic elevators.
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. Another space that was completely revamped with a very chic retro vibe, the legendary Queens Grill Restaurant is where the ship’s most lavish Duplex, Penthouse and Queens Suite guests dine.
No. 2: MV Queen Mary 2. One of the grandest dining rooms at sea, the Britannia Restaurant is for the majority of QM2’s passengers occupying standard category staterooms. It features a massive tapestry depicting the QM2 in New York harbor and a soaring skylight.
No. 1: Sea Cloud. Encountering the ultra-deluxe Sea Cloud is an almost otherworldly experience. It is the real deal, a survivor of a bygone era, combining splendid architecture with museum-quality craftsmanship and a luxury cruise experience on par with that of a private yacht -- which is fitting, since it was actually built as one.
No. 1: Sea Cloud. Sea Cloud was built as the Hussar V (shown) in 1931 for socialite and heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post. Renamed Sea Cloud in 1935, it would go on to serve as a U.S. Navy weather ship in World War II, a private yacht for Dominican Republic ruler Rafael Trujillo and a school ship before being converted to a cruise ship in 1978.
No. 1: Sea Cloud. The 3,077-gt vessel now carries up to 64 guests who are tended to by a crew of 60. Its sails are augmented by a diesel engine that drives twin screws at a leisurely speed of 14 knots.
No. 1: Sea Cloud. The Sea Cloud’s wheelhouse has a combination of beautifully maintained original equipment and the latest in navigation technology.
No. 1: Sea Cloud. The ship’s spectacular wood-paneled interiors had to be carefully modified and fireproofed in order pass the latest, most stringent Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) requirements. This is a corner of the oak-paneled lounge.
No. 1: Sea Cloud. There may be bigger sea-going accommodations but few can rival the Sea Cloud’s two top suites, which feature carved oak paneling, marble fireplaces and brass fittings.
