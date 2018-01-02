Cabin passengers each get a private sleeping pod.

Cabin

SAN FRANCISCO — There’s a memory-foam mattress, a personal reading light and a curtain for privacy. Visitors leave their shoes in black fabric bags, sip chamomile tea before tucking in for the night and chat over coffee in the morning.

It might sound like the Ritz-Carlton, but it’s actually Cabin, an upscale overnight bus for passengers who’d rather make use of their non-waking hours for travel — or just don’t like to fly. Guests go to sleep in one end of California and, if they indeed had a restful night, wake up 400 miles away in another.

Cabin makes daily trips between San Francisco and Los Angeles, and offers riders the chance to spend the night in individual sleep pods on board.

The company calls its buses “moving hotels,” inspired by sleeper trains in Europe. It operates three buses that together have made hundreds of trips since service began in July, ferrying 2,000 passengers between Northern and Southern California.

I spent a night as one of those passengers, traveling from San Francisco to Los Angeles to find out if sleeping on a real mattress was worth the trip’s one-way price tag — which ranges from $85 to $115 depending on the day of the week.

The first thing that stands out about the double-decker bus is its clean, modern look — wood floors and paneling, white sheets and sleek lounge seats illuminated by dim lighting. The private “cabins,” located on the upper level, are relatively roomy, with almost enough space to sit up and sufficient leg room for a person as tall as 6 feet, 5 inches to stretch out. Each one comes with a privacy curtain, air conditioning, electrical outlets, USB ports, bottled water, earplugs, a moist face towelette and a bag to hold your shoes.

Downstairs, a lounge area provides a place for riders to gather and chat over tea or coffee, while two attendants are on hand for any middle-of-the-night requests. No children younger than 10 are allowed on board and Cabin has a strict one-person-per-bed rule, which eliminates a few possible obstacles to getting a good night’s rest. Other obstacles, like snoring passengers, are hit or miss — though I didn’t encounter any on my trip.

New overnight buses let you sleep while you ride

I shared my journey with around eight other passengers, although the bus has room for 24. At some point, I was struck by the strangeness of the experience — here I was in my pajamas, talking to a group of people I just met while a real-life version of Harry Potter’s Night Bus hurtled us through the California night. But it was also comforting, with the sense of a home away from home, and the communal feel of a giant sleepover.

Actually sleeping was another issue. Even on the comfortable mattress, I felt every bump in the road, despite taking the melatonin-infused Dream Water that’s included with the journey.

But for other passengers like Samad Nasserian, falling asleep wasn’t an issue.

“When I arrive, I’m actually refreshed,” Nasserian said. “When I fly, I feel exhausted, even if it’s a short trip.”

Nasserian runs an online business and travels between San Francisco and Los Angeles frequently for work. He says he’s made 14 trips on Cabin since September, and prefers the service to flying — even though he’s racked up enough airline miles to get free flights.

“If I wanted to fly, it would take me roughly four hours door-to-door,” Nasserian said. “This happens during the day, when you could get work done, exercise or do other things. The benefit of Cabin is that you just have a normal day, and then at 10:30, I leave my home in San Francisco ... find my cabin, and fall asleep.”

Even for people who don’t make the trip as frequently as Nasserian, there are benefits to a service like Cabin. Driving between Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area can take five to eight hours depending on traffic; flying might require dealing with flight delays and baggage restrictions. Amtrak train rides take 10-12 hours, and other bus companies, such as Greyhound or Megabus, have cheaper rates than Cabin but don’t offer beds.

The value of Cabin isn’t necessarily cost, though it is cheaper than flying in the night before and spending money on a hotel for people, like Nasserian, who have early-morning meetings. Instead, its advantage is time and comfort — allowing busy people to spend their productive hours working, and their non-productive hours traveling to their next destination.

For riders like Odile Bouchard, 23, a first-time Cabin user traveling to Los Angeles on vacation, that resemblance was appealing.

“It seemed like a new, modern way to travel — kind of futuristic,” Bouchard said. “I’ve traveled in night trains before, and the beds aren’t nearly as comfortable there — and you’re squeezed four people in a cabin.”

“It’s like you’re put in a time capsule and you’re just shot from San Francisco to L.A.,” her brother Joseph Bouchard, 21, added. “It’s unfamiliar, but at the same time it’s comfortable — so it takes the strangeness out of the experience.”

Cabin, past and future

Tom Currier, Cabin’s 26-year-old CEO, already has plans for expanding the service, seeing demand in 240 “high-volume” travel routes around the country.

Currier, who co-founded Cabin with fellow entrepreneur Gaetano Crupi, says he was inspired in part by the idea of driverless vehicles that might one day help transport people over long distances overnight.

“We wanted to improve the experience of city-to-city travel, and one of the dreams of autonomous cars is that you can just get in the car, fall asleep, and wake up at your destination,” Currier said. “We saw that with autonomous technology being anywhere from five to 10 years away, when is that experience actually going to happen?”

In April 2016, they decided to test the concept. Currier and Crupi rented a bus that was designed for bands to use while on tour, and ran a two-week test trial under the name SleepBus.

Tickets for the service, which at that time went for $45, quickly sold out. The overwhelming demand, Currier said, convinced him to pursue the project full-time, especially after it received $3.3 million in venture capital from the Founders Fund. Over the next year, SleepBus rebranded itself as Cabin, a name that Currier said evoked dual feelings of coziness and adventure.

“We took inspiration from hotels we love … but also looked at older, luxurious forms of transportation such as airships, sleeper trains and ocean liners,” Currier said.

