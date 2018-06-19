House settles in for vote on immigration legislation

On the heels of an executive order signed Wednesday by President Donald Trump that he said ends the separation of migrant families at the border, the House is expected to vote Thursday on its own comprehensive immigration legislation. Two competing proposals up for vote include; a hard-line proposal favored by conservatives, which would essentially enshrine the family separation policy into law; and a compromise bill put forward by House Speaker Paul Ryan that would seek to end the separations. If both bills fail — Democrats are expected to oppose both GOP bills — it would further spotlight the deep Republican divisions on a key election issue just five months before voters head to the polls.

And with the No. 1 pick, the Suns select ...

NBA teams hope to set a course for future success in Thursday night's draft from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Phoenix Suns are projected to select University of Arizona big man Deandre Ayton with the top pick in USA TODAY Sports' final mock draft. Other top prospects include Duke's Marvin Bagley III, Missouri's Michael Porter Jr. and Luke Doncic, one of the most decorated young European players to ever enter the NBA draft. Catch up with everything you need to know for the 2018 draft before the selections get underway at 7 ET.

Kate Spade's funeral service to be held in Kansas City

A funeral service for fashion designer Kate Spade will be held Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri, her place of birth. Known especially for her iconic handbags, Spade, 55, was found dead by suicide on June 5 in her New York City home. Her husband and business partner, Andy Spade, said Kate had been battling depression, and many of her celebrity friends who mourned her passing also urged greater awareness of depression and suicide prevention. In lieu of flowers, Spade's family is asking for donations to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, or a Kansas City animal shelter.

Summer with a side of heat, sweet treats and safety tips

Today is the summer solstice, aka the first day of summer and the longest day of the year. To celebrate, we've compiled some top summer to-dos.

Bonding with family while on the road? Here are some of the best states to drive through, as well as the worst (Sorry, Rhode Island.)

Sending your kid to camp? Don't forget the necessities with this helpful packing list.

Keep your newborn, and young children safe, with this doctor's advice.

Stay cool and start your summer right with these frozen freebies and sweet treats.

FreedomPop launches its unlimited $10-a-month plan

For those looking to save on mobile phone service, FreedomPop will be launching an unlimited $10 monthly plan offering talk, text and data Thursday through Unreal Mobile. The data plan may feel too good to be true, and it is, as the plan only offers one gigabyte of high-speed data — to keep using will result in slower speeds. The new deal quickly follows Sprint's short-lived $15-a-month plan that it yanked this month. Stephen Stokols, CEO of FreedomPop, says his rate isn't a promotion rate but is here to stay.

