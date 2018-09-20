FBI tactical agents prepare as police search for a gunman who fled the scene of a shooting at a Rite Aid Distribution Center in Aberdeen, Maryland, USA, Sept. 20, 2018.

Scott Serio, EPA-EFE

A shooting Thursday left "multiple victims" at a warehouse in a business park near Aberdeen, Maryland, about 55 miles northeast of Baltimore, sheriff's officers said.

The Associated Press quoted an unidentified law enforcement official as saying three people were killed in the shooting.

A law enforcement source tells WBAL-TV's Jayne Miller that the suspect is a female and has been taken to a hospital.

The shooting occurred in a Rite Aid distribution center in the business park area, WBAL reported.

Local media said police were using K-9 teams in an apparent effort to locate the shooter.

Alexi Scharmann told WBAL-TV that her mother, who works inside the Liberty building at the distribution center, texted her about a shooter inside the facility. The mother told her to take care of her father and the dogs. She was silent for more than a hour before notifying a family member that she was safe.

Medic leaving area of shooting with multiple victims in business park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen police just told me shooter not apprehended, situation "fluid" pic.twitter.com/8FmRRA7WnE — Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) September 20, 2018

The FBI Baltimore office and special agents from the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were also assisting in the investigation, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that his office was closely monitoring the "horrific shooting" in Aberdeen.

The situation was "still fluid," the Harford County sheriff's office said on Twitter.

Aberdeen is near the Aberdeen Proving Ground, a U.S. Army facility

