Police were responding to a shooting at a judge's office in Fayette County, Pa., on Wednesday, according to media reports.

Multiple people were believed to be injured, including a police officer, WPXI reported.

The shooting erupted inside the office of Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock in Masontown during a domestic hearing and the shooter was killed, according to KDKA.

David Kaiser, an attorney who was at the judge’s office when the shooting happened, said he heard an argument outside the office before the gunfire.

Police cars line the street headed to a Masontown magistrate's office, where several people, including at least 1 police officer, were shot today around 2 p.m. #HSUTN https://t.co/PJZSlmudFE pic.twitter.com/JGWXtK5YTj — Herald-Standard (@hsuniontown) September 19, 2018

Pennsylvania Police Troop B later tweeted that the scene was secure and no schools, businesses or offices were locked down.

Masontown is a rural borough that is part of the Pittsburgh metro area and has a population of about 3,400.

Earlier Wednesday, a gunman opened fire at a Wisconsin software company, wounding four people before being killed in a shootout with police.

Contributing: The Associated Press

