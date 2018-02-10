Courtney Hayes' toddler son has a compromised immune system. Some days, he's "fighting to live."

Because of this, she's asking parents to keep their sick kids home.

Know this: She doesn't want to shame parents. Not parents who must work and have no one to watch their child. She doesn't "expect people to change their entire lives around to protect my son."

But Hayes asks for her son, Jude, who had open-heart surgery at 4-days-old and other immunocompromised children that parents be considerate and do this one thing, especially when it comes to public places like parks, museums and restaurants:

Keep your sick kids home.

"We can do better," Hayes told All the Moms. "I don't blame most parents. This is the sixth week I've been home with Jude and people want or need to get out of the house. I wouldn't have thought about it maybe had I not had Jude. But I'm speaking out because maybe staying home for one day might save one child from being really sick."

A chance to feel normal

Jude was born with a heart defect called Truncus Arteriosus and a genetic disorder called 22q.11.2 deletion syndrome, which causes him to have a poor immune system.

Because of his medical issues, the family often stays home.

But Hayes, a resident of Gilbert, Ariz., said she still wants to give him as normal a life as possible. She explained in a Facebook post.

"He’s been through more in his short life than any living thing should ever have to endure. And because of this, as his mother, I want to show him the world. He’s fought to be alive and I want him to LIVE. Not just within the confines of our home (although I’ve tried to make our house as exciting and stimulating as possible) but I want him to get out and feel normal from time to time."

The 'most mucous-y sounding cough'

Hayes, 34, said she took Jude, 18 months, to Children's Museum of Phoenix and did so now "before the cold and flu season really kicks up." Hayes said in her post that she and her husband, Josh, must have looked like crazy parents at the museum "washing his hands every five minutes, wiping down everything he touched, not letting him get too close to other children."

The day was about exploring, laughing, playing and growing, Hayes wrote.

'Then she walked up.'

"A darling little girl who wanted to play with Jude. My heart melted as he looked up and smiled at her. In that moment, she let out the wettest, most mucous-y sounding cough right in his face. I was horrified. Josh and I made eye contact and tried to discreetly pick him up and remove him from this sick child’s presence without offending the parents. Two days later, he woke up with that same horrible cough."

Who's responsible?

Make no mistake, Hayes said.

She and her husband are responsible for her son's well-being.

The post expressed that, and Hayes reiterated that again in an interview.

"It is not the world's job to project Jude. It is my job and I get that," she said.

She also said that the girl's cough may not even be responsible for the sickness that ripped through the Hayes household and still lingers for mom and son six weeks later.

Hayes waited about 10 days after the museum visit to write the Facebook post, all the time writing it in her head. She was sleep-deprived after sitting up night after night with a son who was vomiting and choking on mucous. Also pregnant with their second child, she was full of emotion. She knew her post "would tick some people off."

Some comments on the internet were mean, saying that she's the one who needs to keep her sick kid home. All the time.

Still, a plea to parents everywhere

But she said she wrote the post for the friends she and her son had made of other medically complex children. Hayes asked in her post that people skip the museum and other public places if they know that child is sick "for my son and all of my son’s dear friends who are fighting to live just as hard as he is." Later, she told All the Moms:

"That is why I wrote this because maybe some people want to help protect the more vulnerable and just weren't aware that a simple decision of keeping a child away from a public setting might make a huge difference."

​​​​​Jude is still having trouble sleeping and still coughing and he's lost what hard-won weight they've managed to put on him. But Hayes said both of them have managed to turn the corner and are feeling better.

