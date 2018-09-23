WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775160424 ORIG FILE ID: 960062446

LONDON – It's an old tradition that a bride should have something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue on her wedding day, and the Duchess of Sussex followed at least part of that when she married Prince Harry.

The former Meghan Markle has revealed in a television documentary that she had a piece of blue fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Harry sewn into her wedding dress.

She made the comments while discussing the dress in a documentary about Queen Elizabeth II called "Queen of the World." She didn't say whether she also embraced the rest of the tradition.

The clip was made public Sunday. The documentary will be broadcast in the U.S. at a later date. It deals with the queen's role as head of the British Commonwealth.

The duchess described her May wedding on the grounds of Windsor Castle as a "magical day."

The "Queen of the World" will air in the U.K. on Tuesday.

