Amid fierce political debate over a Trump administration policy that has separated immigrant children from their parents, Meghan McCain called out President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, for her silence on the issue.

"Where is Ivanka in all of this?" McCain asked on The View Tuesday. "She's all for women and mothers and she has a White House role and a job, and I'm sort of interested that her whole platform has been women and mothers and she doesn't seem to have anything to say about this."

McCain also cited the "horrible audio" of children at an immigration detention center calling for their parents. "I don't really understand how you can't listen to that and not feel somewhat differently about this," she said.

McCain's criticism comes a day after her father, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., condemned the administration's policy, calling it "an affront to the decency of the American people."

The Trump administration has faced harsh backlash for its policy, which from April through May separated almost 2,000 children from the adults they were traveling with, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

From governors to former first ladies, state lawmakers to U.S. senators, both sides of the political aisle have condemned the policy as "immoral," "horrific" and "cruel," among other things.

Trump on Tuesday tweeted that "Democrats are the problem," saying that they want illegal immigrants to "infest" the United States.

