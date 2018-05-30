2018 restaurant openings Fig + Farro opened in Minneapolis' Uptown district on January 24. 01 / 18 Fig + Farro opened in Minneapolis' Uptown district on January 24. 01 / 18

May brought a few new concepts in major cities across the country, from Middle Eastern fast casual to fine Korean dining.

Star chefs Giada De Laurentiis and Alon Shaya each have new eateries serving their families' international cuisines. De Laurentiis' third concept is her first outside of Vegas, GDL Italian at Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore. Shaya's new Israeli restaurant is called Saba in New Orleans.

New York City has a new French bistro, Las Vegas has a new steakhouse, Charleston, S.C., adds a seafood eatery; and East Austin adds a South Texas menu in a Victorian house.

View the photo gallery above for May's major restaurant openings and dining debuts since January, and see sweeter news below.

2018's sweetest eatery openings New York's Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer opened at The Venetian Las Vegas on December 30, 2017. The outpost features the restaurant's first CrazyShake™ Bar.

