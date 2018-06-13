Mario Lopez was honored last night at the 2018 Father of the Year Awards. And his kids had some things to say about it.

At first it was sweet: His daughter Gia Francesca, 7, said:

"I love daddy because he wrestles with us, he takes care of us, and he works for us."

His 4-year-old son Dominic said his favorite thing about daddy was "the jiujitsu, jokes and wrestles. And boxing!"

Mom Courtney Lopez chimed in, "Clearly, he's the fun dad!"

But then Gia decided to divulge some, well, personal family memories.

"And what I hate about daddy is when he tries to fart on us when he wrestles! He always puts his leg around me, and I'm like, 'I can't breathe, Daddy! And then he farted!' "

Watch the interview here:

Lopez was a good spirit about it though!

"Little stand-up comedians," he called them, before telling Dominic his sister was a "liar face" and that it's actually mommy who does that.

KIDS, RIGHT? It's a good thing they're cute.

Like All the Moms?

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com