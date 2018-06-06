An 11-month-old boy was thrown from the second-story window of a burning building and into the arms of a neighbor waiting below on Tuesday night in Anderson, South Carolina.

The baby had a few scratches and bruises but was otherwise fine, according to Fire Chief Michael Guest of the Anderson Fire Department.

The baby's rescuer is a former Marine, according to Travis Poore, a spokesman for the Anderson Fire Department said.

The rescuer has said he does not want praise or attention.

"He said he just did what he had to do," Guest said.

After the baby was safe, the infant's mother jumped from a second-story window. She is also safe.

A video of the rescue shows flames leaping from an adjacent apartment during the rescue.

The blaze at Ashford Cove apartments in Anderson, South Carolina started around 8 p.m. Tuesday and drew responses from multiple trucks and at least 16 city firefighters. Firefighters said the cause was unattended cooking.

"It was definitely unintentional," Travis Poore, a spokesman for the Anderson Fire Department, said Wednesday. "We are so glad that the baby was gotten out without significant injuries."

"This could have been much, much worse," Poore said. "We are grateful that it wasn't."

The fire in Building 12 gutted one apartment, and three others near it were heavily damaged by smoke and water.

Penny Flynn, the manager of the apartment complex, said eight people were displaced because of the fire.

"Our primary concern is helping them and getting them back into a place to live as quickly as we can," Flynn said. "We want to do whatever we can to help them."

One of the displaced residents, Sheila Hudson, returned to her apartment Wednesday morning to gather her daughter's school books.

"The fire started on the top floor and we were in a bottom unit," Hudson said. "I'm just grateful that we all are OK. We have a lot of smoke damage in our unit, but some of my neighbors lost even more than we did."

The American Red Cross is assisting at least seven of the displaced residents.

Lisa Colby, executive director of the Upstate South Carolina chapter of the organization, said the Red Cross is offering financial assistance to those who need help paying for hotel rooms and is also offering basic hygiene items, among other things.

"Our role is to help walk them through the process of how to get their lives back together," Colby said. "We want to do what we can to help them feel whole."

