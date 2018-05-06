The FBI logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, D.C. on July 5, 2016.

DENVER — The Denver nightclub where an off-duty FBI agent accidentally shot a man while dancing has offered the shooting victim free drinks forever.

In a news release Monday, Mile High Spirits in Denver said the victim is "welcome at Mile High Spirits to enjoy complimentary drinks forever."

The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot around 1 a.m. on Saturday at the club and bar.

A video submitted by a witness shows the off-duty FBI agent dancing, then doing a backflip moments before his gun falls from his waistband holster.

When the agent reached down to pick it up, the gun fires — striking a man in the leg. The agent then casually puts his hands up and walks away from the crowd.

A news release from the Denver Police Department on Saturday said the victim is expected to fully recover.

On Monday, Mile High Spirits, which described itself as a craft distillery and lounge, sounded off — saying it was upsetting that Saturday's incident (the only shooting to "ever occur at our establishment") happened "as a result of an FBI agent entering our distillery tasting room carrying a loaded firearm without our knowledge, in violation of our rules."

The agent was questioned at Denver Police Headquarters before being released to an FBI supervisor. The agent's name has not been released.

Denver police say they're awaiting lab results to help determine whether the agent could face charges. Police want to see whether alcohol was a factor.

Prosecutors in the Denver District Attorney's Office will determine whether the agent will face any charges.

Legal analysts said potential criminal charges could be a factor if the agent was proven to be intoxicated at the time of the accidental shooting. One analyst, Scott Robinson, said it would be difficult to prove the agent consciously ignored a substantial risk that his gun would fire.

