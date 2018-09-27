This image shows widely felt earthquakes that struck north-central Oklahoma and southern Kansas and the probability that those areas will experience potentially damaging induced earthquakes in 2018 and 2020. Man-made earthquakes in this region are caused by deep injection of wastewater from oil and gas operations.

Although man-make earthquakes had been on the increase earlier this decade in the central U.S., a new study predicts a continuing decline in potentially damaging shaking over the next two to three years.

In new research released this week, scientists at Stanford University say they've created a technique that can predict man-made earthquakes before they occur.

In order to predict the future quakes, researchers looked at past earthquakes in Oklahoma and Kansas, states where there had been an increase in seismic activity due to a rise in injection wells related to hydraulic fracturing, aka fracking.

An injection well is a device used to dispose of wastewater underneath the Earth's surface. Most of the quakes were triggered by wastewater disposal after the drilling, not from the fracking process itself.

The new research was published this week in a study in the peer-reviewed British journal Nature Communications.

According to the study, "if current injection practices continue, earthquake hazards are expected to decrease slowly."

Oklahoma’s induced earthquakes increased drastically in 2009 and peaked in 2015, according to Stanford University. In order to reduce the quakes, Oklahoma regulators mandated a 40 percent water injection reduction in early 2016. The number of earthquakes soon declined.

The researchers' predicted decrease in quakes over the next couple of years follows this recent trend.

“The result of the new study is definitely good news – it shows injection rate reductions are still effective," study lead author Cornelius Langenbruch said in a statement. "In 2015 and 2016 the probabilities were as high as 70 percent. However, the problem is that earthquake probabilities in some areas are still much higher than historic rates.”

Looking at past data, researchers can now estimate when and where major seismic activity will occur.

The new model shows there will be a 32 percent, 24 percent and 19 percent probability of potentially damaging earthquakes of magnitude 5.0 or above in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively, showing that Oklahoma’s policies are working.

Scientists hope to use this prediction technique in west Texas, where oil and gas operations are rapidly expanding.

