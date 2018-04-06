Domenic Micheli, 36, of Nashville, Tennessee, is a suspect in a fatal hatchet attack June 4, 2018, in the Nashville suburb of Belle Meade. The victim had fired him 14 months previously.

Metropolitan Nashville (Tenn.) Police Department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A man wanted for killing a fitness-center manager Monday with a hatchet had been fired by his victim about 14 months ago, police said.

A manhunt is on for the suspect, 36-year-old Domenic Micheli of Nashville. The victim, 46-year-old Joel Paavola, 46, of the Nashville suburb of Franklin was attacked with the hatchet and another "cutting instrument" at about 7 a.m. CT at a Balance Training location in Belle Meade, a 3-square-mile city within Nashville that has about 3,000 residents.

"(It's) just a senseless, brutal, violent attack this morning on Mr. Paavola as he was there in the business," said spokesman Don Aaron of the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Video surveillance shows a man that police believe to be Micheli pacing in a parking garage below the shopping center before the attack, Aaron said. The suspect was driving an older model Toyota Yaris, possibly silver.

The suspect was armed with a hatchet and a large knife or potentially another hatchet, the police spokesman said.

A murder warrant was drafted late Monday morning.

Paavola trained Nashville restaurateur Randy Rayburn for a few years at another gym. Rayburn said he was heartbroken to hear the news of his former trainer's death.

Paavola was regarded as a fitness guru and gave speeches about healthy lifestyle choices at schools and for other groups.

“I went through boot camp twice with Joel. He was one of the nicest, most dedicated human beings,” Rayburn said. “Joel was one of the most enthusiastic and well-rounded people I’ve ever known in my life.”

A Facebook page under Domenic Micheli's name includes at least one reference to himself as the "Sun of God."

A post from June 1 reads:

I've sensed there has been some

Confusion about things recently

Amongst the people.

Some people, even the strong faithful

Have indeed waivered in their belief of

Me as being the Sun of God

And their leader.

They say, this is a fine mess he has made

Of things.

Belle Meade, where notables such as singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and former Vice President Al Gore have homes, is known for being a safe place with an active local police presence. But the affluent town had two prominent murder cases in 2016.

Contributing: Nate Rau, The Tennessean. Follow Natalie Neysa Alund and Andy Humbles on Twitter: @nataliealund and @AndyHumbles

The Balance Training facility where police said the manager was killed on June 4, 2018..

Andy Humbles/The Tennessean

