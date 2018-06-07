Photos: The luxury of the Crystal Serenity Unveiled in 2003, the 1,070-passenger Crystal Serenity is among the most luxurious ships at sea. 01 / 20 Unveiled in 2003, the 1,070-passenger Crystal Serenity is among the most luxurious ships at sea. 01 / 20

Crystal Cruises is planning another epic world cruise to take place in 2020.

The 105-day voyage from Miami to Civitavecchia, Italy (the port for Rome) will kick off on Jan. 6, 2020 and include a wide range of calls in Central America, the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Asia and Europe.

Taking place on Crystal's 980-passenger Crystal Serenity, the voyage will begin with a passage across the Caribbean and through the Panama Canal to the west coast of Central America for stops in Panama, Nicaragua and Mexico.

From there, Serenity will call at Los Angeles before heading across the Pacific on a multi-week routing that will take it to nearly a dozen island destinations including Nuku Hiva in the Marquesas Islands; Rangiroa; Bora Bora, Moorea, Tahiti and Raiatea. Stops in Tonga and Fiji also are on the schedule.

Continuing westward, Serenity will spend 11 days on an extensive exploration of New Zealand's coast line before visiting Australia for 12 days. The ship then heads to Asia for visits to Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Sri Lanka and India as it works its way further west to Oman, the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea.

After stops at the Red Sea ports of Israel and Jordan, Serenity will pass through the Suez Canal to the Mediterranean for final calls at Cyprus, Greece and Italy.

Shorter segments of the world cruises also are being sold.

Fares for the full world cruises start at $30,447 per person, not including taxes, fees and port charges of $5,720.

