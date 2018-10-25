A fortunate fall, if ever there was one: An 87-year-old man fell and broke his hip on his way to buying a lottery ticket, WCAU-TV reports, only to land in a hospital and its $1 million-winning lottery pool.

Earl Livingston was taken to Jefferson Stratford Hospital in Stratford, New Jersey, after his fall on Tuesday. There, staffers overheard him lamenting his missed lotto ticket for this week's enormous Mega Millions jackpot.

“So they said, ‘Why don’t you go in with us? We’re also buying a lottery ticket," Livingston's niece, Bobbie Mickle, told WCAU-TV.

He joined the hospital pool with 141 others that ended up with a $1 million-winning ticket purchased in neighboring Lindenwold, the station reported.

The hospital confirmed the winnings Wednesday on Facebook. Staffers from the hospital told WTXF-TV each winner will take home about $4,400.

Mickle, the niece, said she didn't believe her bed-ridden uncle when he told her they won. Then the staffers entered the room to congratulate him.

“I want to thank everybody,” Livingston said. “I appreciate very much, and God bless you, and have a happy, happy long life."

The Mega Millions jackpot ticket — worth $1.537 billion — ended up in a store on a rural crossroads in South Carolina.

WCAU-TV shared an image on Facebook of Livingston with a copy of their winning ticket before him.

