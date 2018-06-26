First Lt. Garlin M. Conner.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump will honor a Kentucky soldier posthumously with the Medal of Honor on Tuesday for his actions in World War II.

First Lt. Garlin M. Conner has been celebrated as one of the most decorated in soldiers in U.S. history. His honors include the Distinguished Service Cross, four Silver Star medals, a bronze star and three Purple Hearts for injuries suffered in combat.

Tuesday marks the end of more than a two-decade campaign to award Garlin Conner the Medal of Honor since his death in November 1998.

Conner died in Albany, Kentucky on Nov. 5, 1998 at age 79.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recognized Garlin Conner's service and sacrifice on Monday.

"I'm proud to congratulate Pauline and her family today," McConnell said on the Senate floor. "And I want to thank her for giving our nation the opportunity to salute First Lieutenant Garlin Conner."

