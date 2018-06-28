President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to Snap-on Tools in Kenosha, WI

A little more than a year after helping pave the way for one of the more audacious business deals in Wisconsin history, President Donald Trump is due to oversee Thursday's groundbreaking of the Foxconn Technology Group facility in Mount Pleasant.

On table-top flat farm fields transformed into a foundation for a sprawling campus, Trump, Gov. Scott Walker and a host of other dignitaries will shovel dirt to herald a $10 billion project that they say will transform the state's economy.

But the plan will differ significantly, at least initially, from the original plans. While two economic-impact analyses prepared last year and the state’s contract with Foxconn say the company will build a type of factory that carves display panels out of immense sheets of wafer-thin glass, Foxconn now says it first will erect a plant that uses much smaller sheets of glass.

Such factories typically are much smaller and less-expensive than the sort of plant Foxconn originally planned, industry observers say.

Early Thursday, Trump touted the Foxconn development and the jobs it will bring in a tweet. He says in the tweet the project will create 15,000 jobs, but Foxconn has set that number at 13,000.

I am in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for meetings. Soon to leave for a big groundbreaking for Foxconn, which is building a great new electronics plant in Wisconsin. 15,000 Jobs, so great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

