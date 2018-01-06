Several animals managed to break out of a zoo near Lünebach on Friday, following a thunderstorm and flooding that eroded the fences of the enclosures in the hilly Eifel area, in the western state of Rheinland-Palatinate.

The animals included two lions, two tigers, a bear and a jaguar.

Hunters and police officers took part in a massive search effort after the escape, with authorities warning locals to stay indoors. The bear was shot dead during the search.

The region was hit by severe storms in the early hours of the morning, flooding sections of the zoo. The flooding weakened the fence and made them "permeable" enough to allow the predators to escape, a police spokesperson said.

All of the big cats were recaptured hours later on Friday.

Authorities confirmed said the animals were "in their enclosure" and the officials were checking the damaged fence. A press conference was scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com