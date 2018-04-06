Kim Jong Un’s overhaul of his top military leadership a week before a planned summit with President Trump may be a sign that the North Korean leader is worried about opposition from the country’s powerful armed forces as he heads into the talks, some analysts said Monday.

All three of North Korea’s top military officials have been replaced, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported Sunday, citing an unnamed intelligence official.

“He’s probably got fairly broad pushback from his military,” said Bruce Bennett, an analyst at RAND Corp. “He is still facing some real threats.”

The level of those threats could have a direct impact on the summit scheduled for June 12 in Singapore and raise questions about how independent Kim can be in negotiating with Trump.

Opposition from the country’s powerful armed forces could limit how far Kim is willing to go in dismantling his nuclear arsenal. At a minimum Kim could cite those concerns to Trump as an excuse for moving slowly with denuclearization, Bennett said.

The generals probably disapprove of his “seeming willingness to make concessions” with the United States, said Andrei Lankov, a professor at Kookmin University in Seoul.

The military is one of the most powerful institutions in North Korea, and its top leaders view the country's nuclear arsenal as essential to its influence in the country.

Kim's latest overhaul may be designed to quell that opposition, though it is unclear whether Kim’s action is aimed at eliminating a threat before it emerged or whether he is reacting to growing discontent among military leaders.

In February, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service briefed Seoul lawmakers on discontent within North Korea's armed forces.

Still, some analysts see the changes as part of a broader effort to consolidate control and replace elderly leaders and may not reflect opposition to nuclear talks.

Kim has frequently made changes in the military’s top leadership, particularly in the years immediately after assuming power in 2011.

“Kim Jong Un is deeply distrustful of his generals,” Lankov said. “He knows that they can challenge his rule, and he keeps them under control.”

Kim "is continuing to consolidate power by placing loyalists and younger men in key positions, said Sheila Miyoshi Jager, a professor at Oberlin College and author of Brothers at War: The Unending Conflict in Korea.

"I tend to think that the personnel changes are not necessarily directly tied to the summit and denuclearization talks," she said.

No Kwang-chol, the first vice minister of the Ministry of People's Armed Forces, replaced Pak Yong-sik as defense chief, Yonhap reported. Ri Myong-su, chief of the armed force’s general staff, was replaced by his deputy, Ri Yong-gil.

Earlier, Army Gen. Kim Su-gil's replaced Kim Jong-gak as director of the General Political Bureau of the North Korean army.

But details about the changes, including when they occurred, remain sketchy, suggesting they may not represent a purge, Jager said.

Kim has proved himself ruthless in eliminating rivals. He is suspected of ordering the killing of his exiled half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, a potential rival who was poisoned with a toxic nerve agent in Malaysia last year. Kim also executed five senior government officials with anti-aircraft guns, according to South Korea.

The most recent changes were not violent and appear to be in line with ongoing efforts to prevent any one leader or group of leaders from accumulating too much power.

But the changes are being closely scrutinized because they are coming only days before the summit with Trump.

“His goal is clear: To make sure they will not be able to create a power base, to establish close connections which can be used for a coup,” Lankov said.

Contributing: Thomas Maresca in Seoul

