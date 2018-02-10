The jailed CEO of Volkswagen luxury brand Audi has lost his job.

Volkswagen Group said Tuesday that it terminated Rupert Stadler, who has been in the custody of German authorities since he was arrested in June in connection with his alleged involvement in the automaker's emissions scandal.

The boards of Volkswagen and Audi said they reached "an agreement with Rupert Stadler on the termination" of his employment, effective immediately.

"Due to his ongoing pretrial detention, he is unable to fulfill his duties as a member of the board of management and wishes to concentrate on his defense," Volkswagen said in a statement.

Stadler – who guided Audi to global growth, making the brand competitive with Mercedes-Benz and BMW – has been accused by Munich prosecutors of collusion in the emissions scandal.

The company admitted to rigging about 11 million diesel cars worldwide with software to cheat emissions standards. The scandal triggered financial penalties exceeding $30 billion as well as criminal charges for multiple individual executives.

Stadler is the highest-level executive to be arrested in the case.

Former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn has been indicted in the United States on felony charges of conspiracy and wire fraud, but has eluded arrest because he has not traveled to the U.S. since the Justice Department filed charges.

Stadler often was seen at auto shows and events promoting Audi's latest products, and he once was viewed as a potential successor to Winterkorn, who was ousted days after the scandal blew up in September 2015.

Asked by USA TODAY in January 2016 whether the VW emissions scandal would ensnare Audi, Stadler visibly bristled at the question and dismissed the topic.

