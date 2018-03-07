Indiana State Police found Trump-shaped tablets during six-day patrol.

Provided/ Indiana State Police

Nine police departments. One-hundred twenty-nine arrests. Two-hundred seventy-two drug charges. One orange president.

Officers from all over north central Indiana teamed up to patrol U.S. 31 for six days with narcotic detecting police dogs.

The summer patrol, which took place throughout June, was nicknamed "Operation Blue Anvil" and the anvil came down hard.

Among the cocaine, heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, edible marijuana food, MDMA and prescription medication was one especially patriotic narcotic — an ecstasy pill in the shape of President Donald Trump's face.

The orange pill has the 45th president's signature hair swoop and mouth agape on one side and "Great Again" printed on the reverse.

These pills first made an appearance in Germany last year when police seized about 5,000 Trump-shaped tablets, as reported by NBC.

This is the eighth year Indiana police have organized a driving patrol during the summer, Indiana State Police Sergeant Dan Prus said in the press release.

In addition to the drug charges, police also issued 193 traffic citations and 511 written warnings.

The press release states, "Officers wanted to serve notice that as the summer temperatures increase, so will their vigilance in keeping illegal narcotics from reaching Hoosier communities."

The arrests were a combined effort of the Indiana State Police, the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, the Logansport Police Department, the Peru Police Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department, the Grant County Sheriff’s Department and the Rochester Police Department.

