SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a secret meeting on Saturday in an attempt to salvage the cancelled summit meeting between President Trump and Kim, South Korean spokesman Yoon Young-chan announced.

The meeting was held on the North Korean side of Panmunjom, the truce village that straddles the North- South border in the peninsula’s Demilitarized Zone.

The leaders met for two hours on Saturday afternoon, and discussed implementing the agreements from the previous summit they held at Panmunjom on April 27, as well as ways to successfully pull off a North Korea-U.S. summit, according to Yoon.

The Trump-Kim meeting, scheduled for June 12 in Singapore, was cancelled on Thursday by Trump, who cited the “tremendous anger and open hostility’” Pyongyang had recently demonstrated in is communications.

However, Trump has seemed to soften his stance since then, announcing in a tweet on Friday evening that the U.S. was having “very productive talks with North Korea about reinstating the Summit,” and that if it were held, the meeting would likely remain in Singapore on the same June 12 date.

President Moon's office said that further details of today’s Moon-Kim meeting would be released Sunday morning Seoul time, or late Saturday evening in the U.S.

