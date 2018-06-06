This photo provided by U.S. Geological Survey shows an aerial view of ocean entry at Kapoho Bay, Hawaii on June 5, 2018. Lava destroyed hundreds of homes in a mostly rural Hawaii area overnight, a county spokeswoman said. A morning overflight confirmed that lava completely filled Kapoho Bay, inundated most of Vacationland and covered all but the northern part of Kapoho Beach Lots, scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.

In Hawaii, lava happens.

The slow but unrelenting march of boiling hot lava that consumed hundreds of homes this week has also inundated Hawaii's picturesque Kapoho Bay, turning a playland for water sports into an ominous field of molten rock.

Lava oozing through fissures miles from Kilauea Volcano overwhelmed the communities of Vacationland and Kapoho Bay Lots on Tuesday, including the vacation home of Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim. It was the most destructive day since Kilauea began its latest episode of eruptions began on May 3.

Kim addressed the public at a weekly meeting late Tuesday and spoke of the heartache of losing his home and seeing the destruction virtually wipe out the community.

"I borrowed $5,000 to buy it," he said of his vacation home. "Sounds like nothing now, but it was all I had."

He offered words of encouragement, detailing the history of disasters in the state and how each time homeowners and businesses came back stronger -- but acknowledged how hard it is for those who lost everything.

"I know how it hurts inside, so let's go from there on what we can do," Kim said.

He vowed help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and coordination between federal, state and regional partners, calling the aid a "glimmer of light." Kim promised to rebuild a new community and offer both short and long-term shelters.

"In the darkest of times, I ask you to stick with us," Kim said. "Together, all of us as a community, if we have the will, we will make it better."

The devastation has left Kapoho Bay a lava flow. Exactly what it will become remains to be seen, experts say.

"Whenever you have ocean entry, as we call it, we get a tongue of new land," said Tracy Gregg, associate professor of geology and volcano expert at the University at Buffalo. "Sometimes it's stable, but most of the time it's not. Whatever happens, Kapoho will never be a cute little bay again."

The lava that covers the bay is being been broken apart by waves and by contraction as the lava is cooled by the waters it has besieged, she said. The best case scenario is a shallower, smaller bay.

"All the islands in the chain started out as nothing, as lava flow," Gregg said. "This is how they were formed in the first place. This is how they grow."

Local photographer Bruce Omori posted photos of the devastation on Facebook, showing the the ravaged remains of Kapoho Bay and nearby homes being swallowed up by the lava.

"It is my hope that proper photojournalism will bring about awareness of our community's dire struggles and need for assistance," he said. "Please continue to pray for the residents of Puna, as thousands of individuals have had their lives altered forever."

Ikaika Marzo created Pu‘uhonua o Puna Info & Supply Hub to help people displaced by the lava. The hub consists of a couple of tents and volunteers handing out food, water and encouragement.

"The destruction of the flow is just off the scale," Marzo said on a Facebook post. "Pray for Kapoho."

Thousands of residents of the Big Island's Puna district have evacuated since the eruptions began. Residents of Leilani Estates were ordered out weeks ago, and Kapoho Beach and Vacationland were evacuated amid fears — now being realized — that residents would be unreachable as the developments were slowly overrun.

Many residents may never live there again. And then there is the issue of the new land being formed by the lava.

"Hawaii is the only state that has to figure out who owns this kind of new land," Gregg said. "It's a problem unique to Hawaii."

