Airlines were waiving change fees for travelers scheduled to fly to airports in the expected path of Hurricane Florence.

But early Monday evening, most big carriers had enacted waiver policies. The most notable exception: United.

One small airline -- Sun Country -- also had not published any fee waiver information. Nor had Hawaiian, which does not fly to the Southeast.

Scroll down for the latest airline change-fee waivers that were in place as of 6:40 p.m. ET on Monday Sept. 10.

Some airlines also had waived fees for Hurricane Isaac in the Caribbean and Tropical Storm Olivia in the Pacific near Hawaii. Links are included to those policies for the carriers that have issued them.

33 COOL AVIATION PICS: The 'new' Air Italy, retired United 747s + more (scroll down for full list of airline waivers):

June's #avgeek photo gallery

Last update: 6:40 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 10. Next update: Monday, by 11 p.m. ET.

Allegiant

Airline warns flight to Asheville, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; Concord/Charlotte, North Carolina; Greensboro, North Carolina; Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Norfolk, Virginia; Raleigh/Durham; Richmond, Virginia; Roanoke, Virginia; and Savannah, Georgia, “may be disrupted” Sept. 12-16.

Full fine print for Florence waivers.

Other storms: N/A

Alaska Airlines

Travel dates covered: Sept. 10-16.

Rebooking window: By Oct. 1; Flights booked beyond Sept. 20, though customers may have to pay a recalculated fare.

Airports included: Charleston, South Carolina; Raleigh/Durham.

Full fine print for Florence waivers.

Other storms: N/A.

Other storms: Olivia.

American Airlines

Travel dates covered: Sept. 13-16.

Rebooking window: Sept. 10-19; Change fee waived for flights booked beyond Sept. 19, though customers may have to pay a recalculated fare.

Airports included (Virginia): Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Newport News, Norfolk, Richmond, Roanoke

Airports included (North Carolina): Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Greenville, Jacksonville, New Bern, Raleigh/Durham, Wilmington

Airports included (South Carolina): Charleston, Columbia, Florence, Greenville/Spartanburg, Hilton Head, Myrtle Beach

Airports included (Georgia): Augusta, Savannah

Full fine print for Florence waivers.

Other storms: Issac, Olivia.

Delta Air Lines

Travel dates covered: Sept. 13-16.

Rebooking window: Sept. 10-20; Change fee waived for flights booked beyond Sept. 20, though customers may have to pay a recalculated fare.

Airports included (Virginia): Norfolk, Newport News, Richmond

Airports included (North Carolina): Fayetteville, Greensboro, Jacksonville, New Bern, Raleigh/Durham, Wilmington.

Airports included (South Carolina): Charleston, Myrtle Beach,

Airports included (Georgia): Savannah

Full fine print for Florence waivers.

Other storms: Olivia.

Frontier Airlines

Travel dates covered: Sept. 10-16.

Rebooking window: Not specified

Airports included: Charleston, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Norfolk, Virginia; Raleigh/Durham; Savannah, Georgia.

Full fine print for Florence waivers.

Other storms: Olivia.

Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian does not fly to any destination currently in the projected path of Hurricane Florence.

Other storms: N/A.

JetBlue

Travel dates covered: Sept. 13-15.

Rebooking window: Sept. 10-20; Flights booked beyond Sept. 20, though customers may have to pay a recalculated fare.

Airports included: Charleston, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Raleigh/Durham; Richmond, Virginia.

Full fine print for Florence waivers.

Other storms: N/A.

Southwest Airlines

Travel dates covered: Sept. 11-17

Rebooking window: Within 14 days of original flight date

Airports included: Charleston, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Greenville/Spartanburg, South Carolina; Norfolk, Virginia; Raleigh/Durham; Richmond, Virginia.

Full fine print for Florence waivers.

Other storms: Isaac.

Spirit Airlines

Travel dates covered: Sept. 12-16

Rebooking window: Sept. 10-20; Change fee waived for flights booked beyond Sept. 20, but fare difference may apply.

Airports included: Asheville, North Carolina; Greensboro, North Carolina; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Richmond, Virginia.

Full fine print for Florence waivers.

Other storms: N/A.

Sun Country Airlines

No waiver posted for Florence as of 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 10

Other storms: N/A.

United Airlines

Travel dates covered: Sept. 10-16.

Rebooking window: Sept. 10-20; Change fee waived for flights booked beyond Sept. 20, though customers may have to pay a recalculated fare.

Airports included (Virginia): Charlottesville, Norfolk, Richmond, Roanoke, Shenandoah Valley

Airports included (North Carolina): Asheville, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Raleigh/Durham, Wilmington

Airports included (South Carolina): Charleston, Columbia, Greenville/Spartanburg, Myrtle Beach

Airports included (Georgia): Savannah

Full fine print for Florence waivers.

Other storms: Olivia.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com